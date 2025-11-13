African Real Estate Leaders Advocate Digital Transformation In Property Management

Industry experts in Africa’s real estate sector have called for greater investment in technology and stronger collaboration to improve community management and property operations across the continent.

The call came at the first edition of the Real Estate Management in Africa (REMA) Conference 2025, held in Lagos under the theme “Structures Beyond Buildings.”

Chude Osiegbu, Convener and Chief Executive Officer of Venco Africa, said the conference was created to address a long-standing gap in the industry. He explained that most real estate events focus on construction and developers, while those managing communities rarely have a platform to share ideas.

“REMA provides a space for operators, stakeholders, and residents to exchange ideas and learn from each other,” Osiegbu said.

He highlighted the importance of digitization to improve facility operations, enhance community safety, and drive sustainability. “We want all stakeholders, including residents, facility managers, and energy and security providers, to understand what it takes to successfully run modern communities,” he added.

Osiegbu said that tools such as internet-enabled access control, app-based billing, and energy monitoring systems are already changing how estates are managed. These technologies improve efficiency and transparency. He acknowledged that new technology can bring challenges but emphasized its potential to make life in communities more seamless.

Ufuoma Ilesanmi, Managing Director of Haven Homes, described digital innovation as one of the most significant changes in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

“Ten years ago, smart home features were a novelty. Today, homes with digital systems sell almost twice as fast,” she said. “Buyers now expect smart access, energy monitoring, and app-based security.”

She added that platforms such as Venco and My Estate App have improved transparency and accountability among developers, facility managers, and residents.

Chijioke Akanno, Head of Technical Forum at UPDC FM, explained how digital systems have reduced inefficiencies in estate management. “Previously, access control could take several minutes, with guards calling residents to verify visitors. Now, it takes less than 30 seconds using QR codes and digital authorization,” he said.

Akanno urged government agencies to integrate smart infrastructure such as panic alarms and emergency systems with public safety services.

Engr. Sheriff Daramola, President of IFMA Nigeria, identified energy as the largest operational cost in estate management. He stressed the importance of integrating renewable energy solutions from the design stage. “Many estates prevent residents from installing solar due to poor planning. Sustainability must start with the building design,” he said.

Similarly, Emad Yassin, General Manager of Provast Ltd, said that building efficiency begins with architecture. “If buildings are designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, energy costs drop automatically,” he noted.

Dr. Roland Igbinoba, President of the Nigeria PropTech Association and moderator of the conference sessions, encouraged stakeholders to invest in the digital infrastructure of African cities. He said technology, data, and collaboration will define the future of real estate management across the continent.

The REMA 2025 Conference, organised by Venco Africa, included participation from MTN, Sterling Bank, Provast, Rana Energy, and the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) as platinum partners.