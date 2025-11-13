NEM, AXA Mansard Shine At 2025 Insurance Industry Excellence Awards

Nigeria’s top insurance players were honoured in Lagos at the 2025 Insurance Industry Awards, organised by Almond Productions Limited. The event, tagged “Recharged Edition,” celebrated innovation, resilience, and service excellence across the nation’s insurance sector.

NEM Insurance Plc won General Insurance Company of the Year, while AXA Mansard Insurance Plc took home Life Insurance Company of the Year. Casava Micro Insurance was recognised as Micro Insurance Company of the Year, and SCIB Nigeria & Co. received Insurance Broking Company of the Year.

In the individual categories, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of REX Insurance, was named Insurance Woman of the Year. Enitan Solarin, Managing Director of YOA Insurance Brokers, was awarded Insurance Broker of the Year.

The highlight of the night was the Insurance CEO of the Year award, presented to Kunle Ahmed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA). His leadership was recognised for driving growth and transformation within the company.

Speaking at the ceremony, Faith Ughwuode, Managing Director of Almond Productions, said the awards recorded over 17,000 votes from stakeholders across and outside the insurance industry.

She explained that winners were selected based on financial strength, gross premium income, claims payment performance, corporate social responsibility, and brand visibility. For the individual categories, judges assessed years of service, leadership record, and contributions to industry growth.

The event reaffirmed Almond Productions’ commitment to promoting professionalism and celebrating excellence within Nigeria’s insurance ecosystem.