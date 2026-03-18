IGP Olatunji Disu visits Maiduguri bombing victims; tightens city security

KEY POINTS

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu visited the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Tuesday to meet with victims of the recent improvised explosive device (IED) explosions.

The IGP conducted an on-site assessment of the Monday Market bombing location in Maiduguri to evaluate the impact of the attack.

Security across the Maiduguri metropolis has been significantly tightened through increased deployments, enhanced surveillance, and joint operational measures.

High-level reviews were held at the Borno State Government House and the State Police Command Headquarters to strengthen coordinated response strategies.

MAIN STORY

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu arrived in Maiduguri on Tuesday to personally oversee the security response following the recent series of improvised explosive device (IED) explosions. His first point of call was the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, where he visited victims receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the blasts.

During the visit, Disu commiserated with the victims and their families, offering assurances that the Nigeria Police Force is determined to dismantle the networks responsible for these attacks.

Following the hospital visit, the IGP proceeded to the Monday Market, the site of the recent bombing, to conduct a firsthand assessment of the damage and the security breach. This visit was followed by strategic meetings at the Borno State Government House and the State Police Command Headquarters. These sessions were focused on reviewing current security protocols and refining coordinated response strategies between the police and other security agencies to prevent any recurrence of such violence.

To ensure public safety, the IGP emphasized that security within the Maiduguri metropolis has been significantly scaled up. Residents will notice increased personnel deployments and enhanced surveillance as part of a joint operational effort to forestall further threats. Disu reiterated that these measures are part of a broader commitment to ensuring that the city remains secure and that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The IGP’s visit serves as a formal review of the ongoing security measures in Borno State, aimed at restoring public confidence and strengthening the tactical response to IED threats. By engaging directly with both the victims and the command leadership, the police hierarchy is signaling a proactive stance against the recent spike in urban attacks in the region.

WHAT’S NEXT

Specialized EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) units are expected to conduct sweeping operations across other major markets and public gathering points in Maiduguri.

The Borno State Government and the Police Command will likely announce a joint task force schedule for 24-hour patrols in high-risk zones identified during the IGP’s assessment.

Further updates on the health status of the victims at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital are anticipated as the medical teams continue their treatment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Nigeria Police Force is determined to dismantle networks responsible for the attacks and prevent any recurrence,” stated IGP Olatunji Disu .

. “Security in Maiduguri has been significantly tightened, with increased deployments and enhanced surveillance,” Disu noted during his briefing.

“The visit was to review ongoing security measures and strengthen coordinated response strategies,” according to the official police statement.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Maiduguri is under a heightened security lockdown following the Monday Market bombing. By visiting the victims and the blast site, IGP Olatunji Disu is moving beyond theoretical strategy to active field management, ensuring that the police presence is visible and the response to IED threats is both rapid and coordinated.