KEY POINTS

The UAE Ambassador to Germany, Ahmed Alattar, has called for an immediate halt to Iranian airstrikes while asserting the UAE’s international right to self-defence.

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has demanded that Gulf states close U.S. bases on their territory or face continued military action.

The conflict has seen deliberate Iranian targeting of civilian infrastructure in the UAE, including residential buildings, airports, and logistics hubs.

The UAE warns that the ongoing war threatens its long-established business model as a global financial centre, luxury destination, and safe logistics hub.

MAIN STORY

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a formal call for regional de-escalation following over two weeks of heavy Iranian airstrikes.Speaking to the Handelsblatt newspaper on Tuesday, the UAE Ambassador to Germany, Ahmed Alattar, emphasized that while the Emirates remains committed to a diplomatic solution, it retains the full right to self-defence under international law.

The statement comes as the UAE finds itself under particularly intense fire from Iran, which has been attacking Gulf states for approximately two and a half weeks.

The military escalation is tied to a specific ultimatum from Tehran. Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has publicly ordered Gulf nations to shut down U.S. military bases within their borders, warning that strikes will persist until these facilities are removed. Ambassador Alattar countered this by clarifying that the UAE has explicitly barred its territory from being used as a launchpad for attacks against Iran.

Despite this assurance, he noted that Iranian forces continue to target non-military sites, including airports and residential areas, using a combination of missiles and drones.

The conflict poses a direct existential threat to the UAE’s economic identity. For decades, the nation has branded itself as a secure “safe haven” in the Middle East—a global logistics and financial pivot point. Alattar admitted that the current war jeopardizes this hard-won reputation as a luxury destination and safe investment environment.

By targeting the country’s transport and commercial infrastructure, the strikes are aimed directly at the core of the UAE’s diversified business model.

Despite the heavy fire, UAE officials indicate they are still working closely with the United States to prevent the conflict from spiraling into a broader regional war. Alattar maintained that he has not yet abandoned hope for a diplomatic resolution, though the “state of self-defence” remains the current operational reality.

The international community is now watching closely to see if mid-tier diplomatic channels can bridge the gap between Tehran’s demands and the Gulf’s security alliances.

WHAT’S NEXT

Diplomatic efforts are expected to intensify in Berlin and Washington this week to establish a ceasefire or a temporary pause in drone and missile activity.

Major airlines operating out of Dubai and Abu Dhabi may announce further rerouting or schedule adjustments as long as airport infrastructure remains a stated target.

Global financial analysts will likely monitor the UAE’s market stability and capital flight risks as the threat to its “safe haven” status persists.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The UAE would continue to work with the United States as a partner to prevent further escalation in the region,” stated Ambassador Ahmed Alattar .

. “Iran was nevertheless deliberately targeting residential buildings, airports, and other civilian facilities,” Alattar noted regarding the nature of the strikes.

“The Iran war now threatens that business model,” added the UAE Ambassador concerning the impact on their status as a financial and luxury hub.

concerning the impact on their status as a financial and luxury hub.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Iran is targeting the UAE’s economy to force a geopolitical shift. By striking civilian and logistics infrastructure, Tehran is attempting to dismantle the UAE’s reputation as a safe business hub in order to pressure the Emirates into distancing itself from U.S. military partnerships