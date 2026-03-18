Police rescue one, hunt for 5 gunmen after kidnapping of cocoa farmers in Ibadan

KEY POINTS

Six gunmen intercepted and kidnapped four cocoa farmers on Wednesday at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in the Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan.

One of the four victims has been successfully rescued and his vehicle recovered, according to the Oyo State Police Command.

The victims were reportedly at the institute for a familiarization visit when the gunmen emerged from the bush to intercept their vehicle.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Femi Haruna, has deployed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and tactical teams to reinforce the Idi-Ayunre division for an intensive bush-combing operation.

MAIN STORY

Security operations are currently underway in the Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan following the abduction of four cocoa farmers at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) on Wednesday. The victims, who were at the institute for a familiarization visit, were intercepted by six gunmen while driving toward the Nursing Section of the facility.

A witness who managed to flee the scene recounted that the attackers suddenly emerged from the surrounding bush to block their vehicle.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stating that police operatives have already made progress. One of the kidnapped farmers has been rescued and is currently in safe custody undergoing debriefing, while his vehicle has been recovered by the authorities.

In response to the attack, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Femi Haruna, has ordered a massive reinforcement of the Idi-Ayunre Divisional Police Office. Tactical teams, including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, have been deployed to the area to conduct intensive bush combing. The police stated that these reinforced measures are aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of the remaining three victims and the apprehension of the six perpetrators.

The rescued victim’s account is expected to provide critical intelligence for the ongoing search operation. Authorities have assured the public that every effort is being made to secure the forest axis and prevent further incursions by armed groups in the agricultural research zone.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“One of the four kidnapped victims had been successfully rescued, and his vehicle recovered,” stated DSP Ayanlade Olayinka , PPRO Oyo State.

, PPRO Oyo State. “Efforts are on to rescue the remaining victims and arrest the perpetrators,” Olayinka added in a text message to NAN.

added in a text message to NAN. “The gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and intercepted their vehicle on their way to the Nursing Section,” a witness and cocoa farmer recounted.

WHAT’S NEXT

Tactical teams will continue the intensive bush combing throughout the Idi-Ayunre forest axis to track the movement of the remaining five gunmen.

throughout the Idi-Ayunre forest axis to track the movement of the remaining five gunmen. The Oyo State Police Command is expected to provide an update on the status of the three remaining victims following the debriefing of the rescued farmer.

Security at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) may be permanently beefed up to protect visiting farmers and staff from future ambushes.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that swift police intervention has already yielded one rescue, but the security of agricultural research hubs remains a concern. With the Anti-Kidnapping Unit now leading a deep-forest search, the pressure is on the perpetrators to release the remaining farmers as the tactical dragnet closes in on the Idi-Ayunre axis.