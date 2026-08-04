Bitcoin trades sideways as strategy reduces holdings amid market pressure

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 4, 2026, 4:05 PM

Key Points

Bitcoin traded sideways around $63,500 as broader cryptocurrency market sentiment remained subdued

Strategy Inc. sold 1,638 BTC worth about $105 million to strengthen its balance sheet and fund shareholder obligations

Analysts say ETF outflows, a major wallet exploit and corporate selling continue to weigh on short-term market sentiment

Main Story

Bitcoin traded within a narrow range on Tuesday as investors assessed renewed selling pressure from institutional players, with Strategy Inc. reducing its Bitcoin holdings for the first time in months amid a weaker cryptocurrency market.

According to market data, Bitcoin hovered around $63,500, while the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation remained largely unchanged at $2.26 trillion. Ethereum declined 1.1% to $1,870, reflecting cautious investor sentiment across the digital asset market.

The latest pressure followed Strategy Inc.’s sale of 1,638 Bitcoin for approximately $105 million, a move the company said forms part of its evolving capital management strategy rather than a shift away from its long-term Bitcoin conviction.

The company said proceeds from the sale will be used to fund preferred stock dividend obligations and repurchase digital credit securities under its newly introduced Digital Credit Capital Framework.

The transaction comes as Strategy continues to manage the impact of an $8.2 billion quarterly unrealised loss linked to Bitcoin price depreciation. Despite the sale, the company remains one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders, controlling roughly 4% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply.

Broader market sentiment also remained under pressure following reports of a Coldcard hardware wallet exploit that resulted in the theft of 1,367 BTC, alongside renewed outflows from spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after a brief period of inflows in July.

What’s Being Said

Crypto market analysts said the combination of ETF outflows, security concerns and reduced corporate demand has weakened short-term investor confidence.

“The latest developments are bearish for short-term sentiment because they combine a security shock with reduced demand from two major buyer groups—spot ETFs and corporate treasuries,” market analysts said in a research note.

Analysts added that Strategy’s disposal of part of its Bitcoin holdings should not be interpreted as a loss of confidence in the digital asset.

“The sale reflects prudent balance sheet management aimed at maintaining liquidity and meeting debt obligations during a challenging macroeconomic environment rather than abandoning its long-term Bitcoin strategy,” analysts noted.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor whether spot Bitcoin ETFs return to net inflows after recent withdrawals.

Market participants are expected to watch Bitcoin’s ability to defend the $63,000 support level amid subdued trading activity.

support level amid subdued trading activity. Analysts will also assess whether additional corporate treasury sales emerge as companies rebalance portfolios in response to market volatility.

The Bottom Line: Strategy’s decision to monetise part of its Bitcoin holdings signals that even the market’s strongest corporate believers are becoming more focused on liquidity management than aggressive accumulation. While Bitcoin remains resilient above key support levels, institutional flows and corporate treasury decisions are likely to shape price direction in the near term.