Thursday Chronicles: Why Are Nigerians So Secretive About Their Success?

Hello, my people! It’s another beautiful Thursday, and you already know what time it is—Thursday Chronicles! Where we break down life’s biggest questions with humor, wisdom, and just a little bit of gbas gbos.

Today’s topic? Why do Nigerians act like their success is top-secret FBI information?

Have you ever asked a Nigerian, “How did you make it?” and their response was something like:

“Na God o.”

“Just keep praying, your time will come.”

“I can’t explain it, it just happened.”

Ah! How can you build a mansion “just like that”?!

The “Secret Sauce” Mentality

Nigerians have this belief that if you share your success story, village people will use it against you. That’s why someone will suddenly go from trekking to driving a brand-new Range Rover, and when you ask how, they’ll say, “No be everything person dey talk.”

This secrecy applies to everything:

Job Opportunities: If a Nigerian finds a good job opening, they'll apply quietly and only tell you after they get the offer. Sharing the link? Omo, that one fit reduce their chances.

Business Ideas: If someone starts a business and you ask, "Where do you buy your products?" they'll reply with "Don't worry, just pray for grace."

Money Matters: Someone will just randomly post "Thank God for growth." You ask what changed, and they'll say, "My dear, e no get explanation." Oga, explain na!

Why Are We Like This?

1. Fear of “Village People”

This is the number one reason. Nigerians believe that success should be lowkey because enemies are always watching. And let’s be honest—some people are actually waiting for gist just to see if they can bring you down.

2. The “No Free Expo” Policy

Some people feel like they suffered to get to where they are, so why should they just hand you the blueprint for free? You want to blow? Go and hustle like they did!

3. Fear of Competition

A Nigerian can discover a cheap supplier selling bags for N2K and start reselling at N15K. If you ask, “Where did you get your stock?” they will say, “It’s imported, my dear.” Omo, just say you don’t want competition!

4. Some People Just Want to Look Mysterious

Some people actually enjoy keeping their success story a secret because it makes them look like they have some spiritual advantage over others. They want people to keep wondering, “What’s his source?”

The Problem With This Secrecy

The truth is, while being discreet is sometimes necessary, Nigerians overdo it. Imagine if nobody ever shared job openings, business strategies, or investment opportunities—how will people grow? We complain about lack of opportunities, but when we find one, we hide it like it’s juju.

Success no be one-man squad something. If you help others rise, nobody go reduce your own blessings. In fact, when you help people, connections and opportunities come back to you in ways you don’t expect.

Success is sweet, but it’s even sweeter when you help others succeed too. No be every information you go dey hide like government budget. If you can, lift others up—your own light no go dim.

Until next week, stay sharp, stay wise, and remember—helping others shine won’t stop your own light!