NCC hands Enugu digital hubs to state on 15-year lease

Key points

NCC has transferred the Digital Industrial Park and Digital Bridge Institute to the Enugu State Government under a 15-year operational lease.

The state plans to convert the facilities into an AI institute and a digital outsourcing hub.

The partnership aims to strengthen digital skills, attract investment and create technology-driven jobs.

Main story

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has handed over the Digital Industrial Park and the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) to the Enugu State Government under a 15-year operational lease agreement.

The two digital facilities were officially transferred during a signing ceremony at the Government House in Enugu on Tuesday.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, said the facilities were among six Digital Industrial Parks established across the country to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and human capital development.

He said the facilities were designed to deepen digital skills, support startups, attract investments and create jobs, while positioning Nigeria as a competitive destination for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) and other technology-enabled services.

According to Maida, the infrastructure was built not merely as physical assets but as platforms for developing the people and enterprises that would drive Nigeria’s digital economy.

He said the success of the facilities would ultimately be measured by the skills developed, businesses created and jobs generated, rather than the quality of the infrastructure.

Maida expressed confidence that the Enugu State Government had the vision to maximise the facilities through continued investments in education, innovation, digital infrastructure and technology.

He added that the partnership aligned with the Federal Government’s digital economy agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to build a $1 trillion economy through productivity, innovation and private sector growth.

Responding, Governor Peter Mbah described the handover as a milestone in Enugu’s drive to become Nigeria’s leading digital economy hub.

He announced that the Digital Industrial Park would be transformed into Enugu Talent City, a knowledge-driven outsourcing hub providing Business Process Outsourcing and Knowledge Process Outsourcing services to global clients.

Mbah also disclosed that the Digital Bridge Institute would be upgraded into a world-class Artificial Intelligence Institute and an AI certification centre serving the African continent.

He said the facilities would deepen innovation, create employment opportunities and equip young Nigerians with digital skills needed to compete in the global economy.

The issues

Governments are increasingly investing in digital infrastructure and skills development to attract technology investments, expand outsourcing opportunities and prepare young people for emerging industries such as artificial intelligence. Partnerships between the Federal Government and states are expected to play a key role in achieving these objectives.

What’s being said

“The success of these facilities will not be measured by the quality of the buildings or equipment, but by the skills acquired, ideas developed, businesses created and jobs generated.” — Dr Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, NCC.

“We see these assets as facilities that will deepen innovation in our state, unlock opportunities, create employment and position Enugu as a leading digital economy in this country.” — Gov. Peter Mbah.

What’s next

Enugu State will begin transforming the Digital Industrial Park into Enugu Talent City and upgrade the Digital Bridge Institute into an AI institute and certification centre as part of its digital economy strategy.

Bottom line

The 15-year lease agreement gives Enugu control of two major digital assets, with plans to use them to expand AI capabilities, grow technology-enabled services and position the state as a leading digital innovation hub in Nigeria.