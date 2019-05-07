Heineken Unveils New Green Crown Cork

Heineken, the world’s premier international beer brand has announced its new alluring all-green crown cork. This change presents the next subtle step in the evolution of the Heineken identity, expressing the clear, bright, fresh and natural character of the Heineken® lager beer all while retaining its same great taste.

This new change maintains the brand’s contemporary and progressive identity, highlighting Heineken’s most iconic design elements. Heineken’s unique red star is bolder, its dominant green color is more prominent and the word “Quality” has also been replaced with “Original”, further referencing Heineken’s claim of being one of the most authentic brands in the world.

The new look is in line with Heineken’s green identity which takes effect this May. With this change, the old silver crown corks will be phased out gradually, leaving the same beer and same great taste.

