Stakeholders commend GEF-UNIDO impact on industrial energy efficiency

Key Points

Stakeholders from academia, industry, and the media have lauded the GEF-UNIDO Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) and Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP) project for its transformative role in Nigeria.

Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) and Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP) project for its transformative role in Nigeria. Four Nigerian universities, including FUPRE and BUK , have developed specialised curricula in collaboration with UNIDO, now approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) .

and , have developed specialised curricula in collaboration with UNIDO, now approved by the . The programme provides professional certification in ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management) for the petrochemical and manufacturing sectors.

(Environmental Management) and (Energy Management) for the petrochemical and manufacturing sectors. Beneficiaries reported significant gains, including reduced production costs, improved waste management, and the adoption of environmentally friendly business practices.

Main Story

The impact of the Global Environment Facility and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (GEF-UNIDO) project on industrial energy efficiency was reportedly commended by a diverse group of stakeholders in Abuja on Monday.

During an interactive session, representatives from academia, the private sector, and NGOs described the initiative as a cornerstone for Nigeria’s transition toward sustainable industrial practices.

Prof. Laurelta Aherobo of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) explained that the institution is now positioned to provide high-level capacity development specifically for the petrochemical industry.

According to Aherobo, selected lecturers have undergone three years of intensive training, culminating in a curriculum that has received official NUC approval for professional certification.

Similarly, Prof. Nasir Isah of Bayero University Kano (BUK) noted that the programme is critical for ending unsustainable practices, such as the heavy reliance on firewood by local industries.

He expressed optimism that universities would soon begin producing a steady stream of certified professionals capable of implementing cleaner production techniques across Northern Nigeria.

The Issue

The primary challenge addressed by this initiative is the “Skills Gap” in sustainable manufacturing. Many Nigerian industries operate with high energy waste and poor resource management because technical staff lack formal training in modern efficiency standards. By embedding these certifications within the university system, the project aims to solve the problem of high operational costs and environmental degradation. However, the success of this transition depends on the willingness of the broader private sector to move beyond traditional methods and adopt these newly approved professional standards.

What’s Being Said

“The institution now has the capacity to train industries across the oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors,” stated Prof. Laurelta Aherobo regarding FUPRE’s new expertise.

regarding FUPRE’s new expertise. Prof. Nasir Isah highlighted the environmental urgency, stating, “We want to eliminate situations where entire trees are cut down daily for production.”

highlighted the environmental urgency, stating, “We want to eliminate situations where entire trees are cut down daily for production.” Entrepreneur Ibidunni Roberts noted that the programme helped her adopt practices that “improved her business reputation” and reduced waste.

noted that the programme helped her adopt practices that “improved her business reputation” and reduced waste. Dr Jacob Oladipo, National Project Coordinator, emphasised that the true measure of success will be “tangible outcomes from the industries and academic institutions involved.”

What’s Next

Participating universities are set to begin the full-scale deployment of professional certification training for industrial workers and engineers.

There is growing demand to expand the project beyond the current five industrial sectors to include more diverse manufacturing areas.

Stakeholders are calling for more “impact stories” to demonstrate measurable improvements in energy consumption to attract further international investment.

Media practitioners involved in the training are expected to launch a nationwide campaign to bridge the gap between technical experts and the general public on sustainability.

Bottom Line

The GEF-UNIDO project has successfully moved from theoretical training to an institutionalised educational framework. By gaining NUC approval for its energy efficiency curricula, the initiative ensures that the next generation of Nigerian industrial leads will be equipped to cut costs and carbon emissions as a standard business practice.