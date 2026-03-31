GEF, others partner to drive industrial energy efficiency and cleaner production

Key Points

The Global Environment Facility (GEF), UNIDO, and the Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP) project are collaborating to transform Nigeria’s industrial sector.

Experts noted that industrial energy efficiency improvements could deliver cost savings of 20 to 40 per cent for Nigerian businesses.

Nigeria reportedly generates over 32 million tonnes of solid waste annually, a significant portion of which is industrial and manageable through cleaner production techniques.

Clean energy financing deployed through the Bank of Industry has already yielded measurable results in reducing production costs for participating firms.

Main Story

A major collaboration between international development partners and the Nigerian government was reported to be driving a shift toward sustainable industrialisation.

Mr Jacob Oladipo, National Project Coordinator for the GEF-UNIDO Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) and RECP Project, stated during a stakeholder session in Abuja on Monday that the initiative provides a platform to embed cleaner production methodologies within the private sector.

He noted that the project has recorded significant progress in promoting practices that enhance productivity while reducing the environmental footprint of manufacturing.

The Director-General of NACCIMA, Mr Sola Obadimu, described the intervention as both timely and strategic, noting that Nigeria’s industrial sector currently accounts for over 30 per cent of national energy consumption.

Represented by Mr Kunle Fadare, Obadimu explained that most industries currently operate below optimal efficiency levels.

He emphasised that the transition to resource-efficient production is not merely an environmental obligation but a viable business strategy to improve long-term resilience and competitiveness in a challenging economic climate.

The Issue

The primary challenge facing Nigerian industry is the high level of operational inefficiency, which leads to excessive energy waste and high production costs. With energy savings of up to 40 per cent being left on the table, many firms struggle to remain competitive against imported goods. Furthermore, the lack of structured waste management in the industrial heartlands contributes to the 32 million tonnes of solid waste generated annually. Addressing these gaps requires a move away from traditional “end-of-pipe” waste treatment toward integrated resource management and innovative financing that small and medium enterprises can actually access.

What’s Being Said

“Improving resource efficiency and reducing energy consumption are not only environmentally responsible but also viable business strategies,” stated Mr Jacob Oladipo .

. NACCIMA officials pointed out that energy efficiency improvements could deliver savings of between 20 and 40 per cent , directly boosting bottom lines.

officials pointed out that energy efficiency improvements could deliver savings of between , directly boosting bottom lines. Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde , Director-General of NECA , noted that the organisation’s commitment was both “verbal and operational,” particularly through existing financing channels.

, Director-General of , noted that the organisation’s commitment was both “verbal and operational,” particularly through existing financing channels. Stakeholders highlighted that the turnout at the Abuja session reflected a “strong cross-sector commitment” to advancing sustainable development.

What’s Next

The project will continue to provide technical support and cleaner production assessments to help more factories identify specific areas for energy reduction.

Continued policy engagement is expected to create more favourable regulatory frameworks for industries adopting green technologies.

Partners are looking to scale up innovative financing mechanisms through the Bank of Industry to support the acquisition of energy-efficient machinery.

to support the acquisition of energy-efficient machinery. Knowledge-sharing platforms will be expanded to ensure that best practices in waste reduction and resource management are distributed across the organised private sector.

Bottom Line

The GEF-UNIDO partnership is attempting to prove that “green” industry is synonymous with “profitable” industry. By targeting a 20–40 per cent reduction in energy costs, the initiative offers a practical lifeline to Nigerian manufacturers struggling with high overheads, provided the necessary technical and financial support remains consistent.