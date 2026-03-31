AfDB and NDF approve $11.3 million to pilot peace renewable energy certificates

Key Points

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) have each committed $5.65 million to a new $11.3 million facility.

The initiative will utilize Peace Renewable Energy Certificates (P-RECs) as a direct funding instrument for mini-grids in 14 fragile and conflict-affected African nations.

Roughly 856,000 people are expected to gain first-time electricity access through 240,000 new connections and 71 megawatts of new capacity.

The facility provides developers with upfront cash in exchange for certificate rights, later selling them to multinationals to drive corporate sustainability spending.

Main Story

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group reported the approval of a $5.65 million reimbursable grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) to launch the P-REC Aggregation Facility.

This pioneering initiative, co-financed with an equivalent amount from the Nordic Development Fund (NDF), is designed to support mini-grid portfolios in Africa’s most energy-poor and fragile regions.

The facility will be managed by Camco Clean Energy and Energy Peace Partners (EPP), the non-profit that developed the P-REC label.

Under the programme, the facility will enter into long-term purchase agreements with developers across 14 frontier countries, including Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The model works by providing developers with upfront cash payments for the rights to future certificates produced by small-scale renewable projects.

These certificates are then sold to global corporate buyers looking for high-impact social and environmental outcomes, effectively channelling hard currency into markets where commercial financing remains extremely limited.

The Issue

The primary challenge for rural electrification in conflict-affected zones is the “Capital Barrier.” Traditional commercial lenders often view these regions as too high-risk for investment, leaving millions of people without reliable power. This lack of energy access severely hampers health, education, and safety outcomes. By converting corporate climate ambition into tangible upfront capital, the P-REC model attempts to bridge the gap for developers who would otherwise struggle to reach financial close on projects in the world’s most vulnerable communities.

What’s Being Said

João Duarte Cunha of the AfDB stated that SEFA is backing this “first-of-a-kind facility” to test a new climate finance product capable of unlocking commercial funding.

of the AfDB stated that SEFA is backing this “first-of-a-kind facility” to test a new climate finance product capable of unlocking commercial funding. “At NDF, we are proud to contribute to the initiative, which helps bring small-scale, off-grid renewable energy to communities with limited or disrupted access,” noted Satu Santala , Managing Director of the NDF.

, Managing Director of the NDF. Geoff Sinclair , CEO of Camco, added that the facility will provide “low-cost, non-dilutive capital” to boost jobs and living standards in fragile states.

, CEO of Camco, added that the facility will provide “low-cost, non-dilutive capital” to boost jobs and living standards in fragile states. Sherwin Das of Energy Peace Partners emphasised that renewable projects in these areas have outsize impacts on “improving health, education, safety and security outcomes.”

What’s Next

The facility will begin identifying and signing purchase agreements with qualifying mini-grid developers across the 14 target countries.

Proponents expect the project to contribute significantly to Mission 300 , the joint AfDB and World Bank goal to connect 300 million Africans to power by 2030.

, the joint AfDB and World Bank goal to connect to power by 2030. Stakeholders will monitor the 240,000 new connections to ensure that roughly half of the benefits reach women in these communities.

Successful results from this pilot could lead to the scaling of the P-REC model as a standard climate finance product for other conflict-affected regions globally.

Bottom Line

The P-REC Aggregation Facility is a bold experiment in market-making, turning corporate sustainability goals into a literal lifeline for conflict-affected communities. If successful, it will prove that “peace-labelled” energy certificates can de-risk infrastructure in the world’s most fragile markets, providing a scalable blueprint for universal energy access.