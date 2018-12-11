Former NDDC Executive Director Forfeits N1.8 billion Property to FG

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of property worth N1.8 billion belonging to a former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Tuoyo Omatsuli.

The court on Monday gave the order that the property would be forfeited to the Federal Government

The EFCC listed the properties as: Block 117 Plot 4, Lekki Peninsula Scheme, Plots 1-18 Block 43 TPAO 992, Ikate Ancient City, Lekki. Plot 1B Northern Business District Lekki Peninsula, and Plot 1 Block 25 Lekki Peninsula Scheme Eti-Osa Local Government Area measuring 10,000Sqm.

Others are: Plot 1b, Northern Business District, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, measuring 1000Sqm and Plot 1, Block 25, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme 1, Eti-Osa L.G.A, measuring 2989.10Sqm.