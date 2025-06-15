FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full Breakdown Of Format, Participating Teams, Group Draws, Venues, And Match Schedule

The highly anticipated 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will make its expanded debut in the United States this summer, ushering in a new era for global club football. This 21st edition of the tournament has been significantly restructured to include 32 elite teams from across the globe competing in 63 high-stakes matches across 29 days of football, culminating on July 15.

This tournament marks the first time the Club World Cup will follow a World Cup-style format, replacing the previous six-to-eight-team setup. Under the updated structure, the 32 qualified clubs have been divided into eight groups of four. Each team will play three group stage matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout rounds, including the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and ultimately, the final showdown.

Qualification Breakdown by Confederation

Qualification for this expanded edition was based on club performances from 2021 through 2024 in their respective continental competitions. Europe (UEFA) has 12 representatives, while South America’s CONMEBOL contributes six. The African (CAF), Asian (AFC), and North American (CONCACAF) confederations each have four qualifying clubs, and the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) sends one. One additional slot is allocated to a club from the host nation, the United States.

In instances where a club claimed its continental crown more than once during the qualifying cycle, the extra slot reverted to the next highest-ranked club in that confederation. For example, Real Madrid’s two UEFA Champions League titles within this window opened the door for another European club to join the roster.

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, secured the host nation’s slot. Their record-breaking 2024 Major League Soccer campaign earned them the Supporters’ Shield and a place in the tournament.

UEFA employed its club coefficient system to finalize its entries, while other federations relied on FIFA’s four-year points model. This metric awards three points per win, one for a draw, and additional points for each advancement in tournament rounds.

Due to their dominance in recent CONMEBOL Libertadores tournaments, Brazil will field four teams—more than any other nation. Generally, a maximum of two clubs per country is allowed, with Brazil being the only exception.

Full Group Stage Line-up

Group A: Al Ahly (Egypt), FC Porto (Portugal), Palmeiras (Brazil), Inter Miami (USA)

Al Ahly (Egypt), FC Porto (Portugal), Palmeiras (Brazil), Inter Miami (USA) Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA)

Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA) Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Auckland City (New Zealand), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Benfica (Portugal)

Bayern Munich (Germany), Auckland City (New Zealand), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Benfica (Portugal) Group D: Flamengo (Brazil), Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia), Chelsea (England), LAFC (USA)

Flamengo (Brazil), Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia), Chelsea (England), LAFC (USA) Group E: River Plate (Argentina), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Monterrey (Mexico), Inter Milan (Italy)

River Plate (Argentina), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Monterrey (Mexico), Inter Milan (Italy) Group F: Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan HD (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan HD (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Group G: Manchester City (England), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE), Juventus (Italy)

Manchester City (England), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE), Juventus (Italy) Group H: Real Madrid (Spain), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

Confirmed Match Venues

Twelve world-class stadiums across 11 cities in the U.S. will host the matches:

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Rose Bowl (Los Angeles, CA)

GEODIS Park (Nashville, TN)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Complete Group Stage and Knockout Schedule

(All times in Indian Standard Time—IST)

Opening Fixtures—June 15

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami – 5:30 AM (Group A)

Bayern Munich vs Auckland City PM (Group C)

June 16

PSG vs Atlético Madrid AM (Group B)

Palmeiras vs Porto – 3:30 AM (Group A)

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders—7:30 AM (Group B)

June 17

Chelsea vs LAFC – 12:30 AM (Group D)

Boca Juniors vs Benfica – 3:30 AM (Group C)

Flamengo vs Espérance – 6:30 AM (Group D)

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund PM (Group F)

Wednesday, June 18

Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds—12:30 AM

Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns—3:30 AM

Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan—6:30 AM

Group G: Manchester City vs Wydad AC—9:30 PM

Thursday, June 19

Group H: Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal—12:30 AM

Group H: Pachuca vs Red Bull Salzburg—3:30 AM

Group G: Al Ain vs. Juventus—6:30 AM

Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly

Friday, June 20

Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto – 12:30 AM

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atlético Madrid—3:30 AM

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo—6:30 AM

Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City—9:30 PM

Group D: Flamengo vs. Chelsea—11:30 PM

Saturday, June 21

Group D: LAFC vs Espérance Sportive de Tunis – 3:30 AM

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors—6:30 AM

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund—9:30 PM

Sunday, June 22

Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds—12:30 AM

Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD – 3:30 AM

Group E: River Plate vs. Monterrey—6:30 AM

Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC—9:30 PM

Monday, June 23

Group H: Real Madrid vs. Pachuca—12:30 AM

Group H: Red Bull Salzburg vs Al-Hilal—3:30 AM

Group G: Manchester City vs Al Ain—6:30 AM

Tuesday, June 24

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain—12:30 AM

Group B: Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo—12:30 AM

Group A: Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras—6:30 AM

Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly—6:30 AM

Wednesday, June 25

Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors—12:30 AM

Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich—12:30 AM

Group D: LAFC vs. Flamengo—6:30 AM

Group D: Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. Chelsea—6:30 AM

Thursday, June 26

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD—12:30 AM

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense—12:30 AM

Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate—6:30 AM

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey—6:30 AM

Friday, June 27

Group G: Juventus vs Manchester City—12:30 AM

Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain—12:30 AM

Group H: Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca—6:30 AM

Group H: Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid—6:30 AM

Knockout stage

Saturday, June 28

Winner of Group A vs Runner-up Group B—9:30 PM

Sunday, June 29

Winner of Group C vs Runner-up Group D—1:30 AM

Winner of Group E vs Runner-up Group F—9:30 PM

Monday, June 30

Winner Group G vs Runner-up Group H—1:30 AM

Tuesday, July 1

Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A—12:30 AM

Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C—6:30 AM

Wednesday, July 2

Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E—12:30 AM

Winner Group H vs Runner-up Group G—6:30 AM

Saturday, July 5

Quarter-final 1 – 12:30 AM

Quarter-final 2—6:30 AM

Quarter-final 3 – 9:30 PM

Sunday, July 6

Quarter-final 4—1:30 AM

Wednesday, July 9

Semi-final 1—12:30 AM

Thursday, July 10

Semi-final 1—12:30 AM

Monday, July 14

Club World Cup Final—12:30 AM

Knockout Round Overview

The top two teams from each group will face off in a knockout bracket starting on June 28. The round of 16 matches continues until July 2, followed by quarter-finals from July 5 to July 6. The semi-final clashes are scheduled for July 9 and 10, setting the stage for the grand finale on July 14.

Tournament Legacy and Favorites

The last Club World Cup in 2023 saw Manchester City claim the title in a seven-team contest. Real Madrid enters this edition as the most decorated team in the competition’s history with five titles. All eyes will be on whether the Spanish giants can extend their dominance or if new champions will emerge under the expanded format.

As global attention turns to the U.S. this summer, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup promises to deliver world-class competition, thrilling moments, and a redefining chapter in club football history.