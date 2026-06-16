FG to launch digital postcode system in October to boost security, emergency response

Key points

Federal Government says Nigeria’s GIS-enabled digital postcode system will commence rollout in October 2026.

Every building, including those in rural communities, will receive a unique alphanumeric location code.

Government says the initiative will strengthen security, emergency response, logistics, e-commerce and public service delivery.

Main story

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence the rollout of Nigeria’s long-awaited GIS-enabled alphanumeric digital postcode system in October 2026, marking a major step in the country’s digital transformation and national addressing reform agenda.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Monday at the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System Workshop held in Abuja.

The workshop, themed “Operationalising the Nigerian Digital Postcode for National Security and Public Safety,” brought together representatives of security agencies, emergency response institutions, government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as development partners to discuss strategies for integrating the new system into national operations and service delivery.

According to Tijani, the digital postcode initiative will assign a unique alphanumeric code to every building and property in Nigeria, regardless of location.

“The first set of locations, areas and states will be released in October this year, and I am pushing them hard to ensure that we cover a significant number of states before the end of the year,” the minister said.

He described the system as a critical component of Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure architecture, capable of transforming how citizens, businesses and government institutions interact with location-based services.

Tijani explained that the innovation would create a trusted national location layer capable of improving emergency response coordination, enhancing public safety, supporting logistics operations, boosting e-commerce activities and strengthening national planning processes.

“The future we are building is one where every incident, every facility, every operation and every response in Nigeria is anchored on a single, trusted location layer. When that happens, coordination becomes instantaneous, accountability becomes traceable and response becomes precise,” he stated.

The issues

Nigeria’s traditional postal addressing system has struggled for decades with incomplete, inconsistent and poorly mapped addresses, creating significant challenges for service delivery, security operations and emergency response.

Although the country currently operates a six-digit postal code system administered by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), many communities—particularly in rural and informal urban settlements—lack properly identified street names, building numbers and verifiable location data.

These limitations have affected logistics operations, mail delivery, law enforcement investigations, intelligence gathering, urban planning and the growth of digital services that depend on accurate geospatial information.

As Nigeria’s digital economy expands, experts say the need for reliable location intelligence has become increasingly critical for efficient governance and economic development.

What’s being said

The Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi, described the digital postcode initiative as a game-changer for location intelligence and national development.

According to her, the new system will assign every property and location in Nigeria a unique GIS-enabled code that can be accurately identified and verified across institutions and digital platforms.

“The Digital Postcode provides trusted location intelligence, the critical layer that allows people, assets, services and institutions to be accurately located and connected. For our security and law enforcement agencies, the possibilities are transformative,” she said.

Odeyemi, however, stressed that the success of the project would depend largely on adoption by government institutions, security agencies, businesses and citizens.

She urged stakeholders to move beyond awareness campaigns and begin implementing the framework within their respective operations.

What’s next

The Federal Government plans to begin the phased rollout of the digital postcode system in October, with the first batch of states and locations expected to go live before the end of the year.

Government agencies, emergency response institutions, security organisations and private sector operators are expected to begin integrating the new addressing framework into their operational systems.

The initiative is also expected to complement NIPOST’s broader digital transformation agenda, which includes digital payment solutions, improved parcel tracking services, cross-border remittance operations and enhanced e-commerce support.

Industry experts anticipate that successful implementation could significantly improve national planning, disaster response, logistics efficiency and digital inclusion across the country.

Bottom line

The launch of Nigeria’s digital postcode system represents one of the most ambitious efforts to modernise the country’s addressing infrastructure. By assigning every property a unique, GIS-enabled identity, the Federal Government hopes to unlock a new era of precision in security, emergency response, logistics, commerce and public service delivery. The success of the initiative, however, will depend on effective implementation, institutional adoption and nationwide coverage.