FUEP urges staff to prepare early for retirement

Key Points

FUEP holds workshop to improve staff awareness of pensions and retirement planning.

University management says retirement preparedness can contribute to a motivated workforce.

Staff are advised to keep accurate pension records and understand the pension process.

The university assures employees that their pension remittances are being properly handled.

Main Story

The Federal University of Education Pankshin (FUEP) has urged its employees to take retirement planning seriously as part of efforts to secure their financial future.

The university made the call on Monday at a one-day sensitisation workshop organised to improve staff understanding of pension matters and retirement preparedness.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Noel Wannang, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Judith Dawulung, said proper preparation for retirement could also improve workers’ morale and productivity.

He said the institution would continue to support programmes focused on staff welfare, financial literacy and long-term financial security.

Senior Deputy Registrar, Pension, Mrs Chidubem Onyejeme, encouraged employees to regard pension planning as a continuous responsibility rather than something to consider only when retirement approaches.

She said staff needed to understand how the pension system worked and ensure that their records remained accurate to avoid difficulties in accessing their entitlements.

The university’s Bursar, Alhaji Amale Bello, also provided an update on pension remittances and assured staff that their funds were secure.

Registrar, Mr Longtong Yadok, commended the university management, pension unit and resource persons for organising the programme.

He said the workshop was timely because it would help employees make better preparations for life after active service.

The Issues

The workshop focused on improving pension awareness among university employees and encouraging them to take practical steps towards financial preparedness before retirement.

What’s Being Said

“Retirement readiness often contributed to a more motivated and productive workforce.” – Prof. Noel Wannang, Vice-Chancellor, FUEP.

What’s Next

FUEP is expected to continue programmes aimed at improving staff welfare, pension awareness and financial literacy.

Bottom Line

The university says early pension planning, accurate records and better understanding of retirement processes are essential to helping staff achieve greater financial security after leaving active service.