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Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Home Business News BANKING & FINANCE Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, June 16th, 2026

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, June 16th, 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 5th Dec 2023

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange,the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1360 per $1 on Tuesday, June 15th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1354 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1400 and buy at ₦1392 on Monday 15th June, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the  Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate₦1400
Buying Rate₦1392

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)CBN Rate Today
Highest Rate₦1360
Lowest Rate₦1354

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

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