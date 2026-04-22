FG targets MSME growth with new funding linkage under ICSS programme

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, 22nd April, 2026

Key Points

Federal Government moves to bridge gap between entrepreneurship training and access to finance

ICSS GROW Fund introduced to support certified entrepreneurs

Programme backed by German government, GIZ, and key institutional partners

New tools unveiled, including digital learning platform and master trainer system

Initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Main Story

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by addressing a long-standing disconnect between entrepreneurial training and access to finance.

Speaking at the 2026 Inspire, Create, Start and Scale (ICSS4ALL) national convening in Abuja, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh, emphasised that capacity building without funding has historically limited the impact of entrepreneurship programmes.

He described the newly launched ICSS GROW Fund as a strategic intervention designed to ensure that trained entrepreneurs can transition into productive economic contributors.

The Issues

Nigeria’s MSME ecosystem has long faced structural challenges, particularly limited access to affordable financing despite increasing participation in training programmes. Analysts note that while entrepreneurship development initiatives have expanded in recent years, inadequate funding mechanisms have constrained scalability and sustainability.

By directly linking training outcomes to financing opportunities, the ICSS framework seeks to address this systemic bottleneck and improve enterprise survival rates.

What’s Being Said

“This connection is what transforms a good programme into a genuine economic intervention,” Enoh said.

“Our message is clear. Government is not just training you, we are backing you with systems that will help your businesses grow,” he added.

Also speaking, Karin Jansen, Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy in Abuja, reiterated Germany’s commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth in Nigeria.

“Entrepreneurship plays a central role in this cooperation… SMEs are key drivers of innovation, job creation and economic resilience,” she said.

Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, Charles Odii, described the ICSS GROW Fund as a critical milestone, noting that it provides a dedicated financing window for trained entrepreneurs with improved risk profiles.

What’s Next

The government is expected to scale implementation of the ICSS programme nationwide, with institutions encouraged to integrate its framework into MSME interventions. Financial institutions are also being urged to design tailored products that reflect the reduced risk associated with trained entrepreneurs.

Additional programme components unveiled include ICSS training materials, a digital learning platform, and the introduction of master trainers to deepen reach and standardise delivery across states.

Bottom Line

The ICSS GROW Fund signals a policy shift from training-focused interventions to integrated enterprise development, positioning MSMEs as a central driver of Nigeria’s economic growth strategy.