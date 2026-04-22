Nigeria records improved macroeconomic indicators as Edun reflects on tenure

Key points

Wale Edun says Nigeria recorded stronger growth and declining inflation.

Reforms under Bola Tinubu administration credited for economic improvements.

Cabinet reshuffle sees Taiwo Oyedele named as new finance minister.

Main story

Nigeria has recorded improvements in key macroeconomic indicators, including stronger economic growth and a decline in inflation, according to the outgoing Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Edun reflected on his role within the economic management team of President Bola Tinubu’s administration since May 2023, attributing the gains to policy reforms aimed at restoring investor confidence and strengthening coordination.

“I am proud of what we achieved alongside colleagues in the Federal Executive Council, state governors, partners in the public and private sectors, and the many dedicated professionals whose work continues to support the nation’s economic transformation,” he said.

Edun noted that while progress has been made, economic reforms remain ongoing, adding that the current administration has laid a stronger foundation for long-term and inclusive growth.

The issues

Nigeria’s economic reforms have been marked by efforts to stabilise macroeconomic conditions amid persistent challenges such as inflationary pressures, currency volatility, and cost-of-living concerns.

While government officials highlight improvements, public perception remains mixed as many Nigerians continue to grapple with rising living costs despite policy adjustments.

What’s being said

Edun expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic trajectory, stressing that reform is a continuous process requiring patience and consistency.

“I remain optimistic about Nigeria’s trajectory. I wish my successor and the entire government the very best as they continue the work of improving the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and appreciated stakeholders for their collaboration during his tenure.

What’s next

The cabinet reshuffle approved by President Tinubu has led to a change in leadership at the finance ministry, with Taiwo Oyedele, formerly Minister of State for Finance, set to assume the role of Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, confirmed the development in an official memo, noting that the reshuffle also affected the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Bottom line

As Nigeria undergoes a leadership transition in its finance ministry, the government maintains that ongoing reforms are yielding results, even as expectations remain high for tangible economic relief among citizens.