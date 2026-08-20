FG sets October start for 90,000km fibre rollout to deepen nationwide connectivity

Key points

The Federal Government will begin implementing its 90,000km nationwide fibre-optic network project in October.

The project is expected to extend Nigeria’s fibre backbone from about 35,000km to roughly 125,000km.

Communications Minister Bosun Tijani said funding for the project had been secured.

The government also plans to deploy nearly 3,700 telecom towers to communities without network coverage.

The fibre project is a major component of Project BRIDGE, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and expanding broadband access.

The government says improved connectivity is critical to achieving its ambition of building a $1tn economy.

Main Story

The Federal Government will begin the rollout of a 90,000-kilometre nationwide fibre-optic network in October as part of efforts to expand Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and bring reliable broadband connectivity to underserved communities.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the National Innovation Hub Standards Framework Workshop, where stakeholders gathered to validate proposed standards and assessment criteria for innovation hubs across the country.

Tijani said funding for the project had been secured, describing the investment as a major step towards deepening connectivity and building the infrastructure required to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

He said the completed network would rank among the longest fibre-optic networks in Africa, potentially placing Nigeria behind only South Africa or Egypt in terms of length.

The project, known as Project BRIDGE — Building Resilient Digital Infrastructure for Growth — is designed to deploy at least 90,000km of additional fibre through a public-private partnership. This would increase Nigeria’s fibre backbone from about 35,000km to approximately 125,000km.

The project has attracted funding from several development partners, including $500m approved by the World Bank in 2025, a $100m commitment from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development alongside a €22m European Union grant, and a further $200m approved by the African Development Bank in April 2026 for a digital infrastructure project incorporating Project BRIDGE.

The Issues

Nigeria’s digital economy continues to face infrastructure gaps, particularly in communities with limited or no access to telecommunications services. Tijani said more than 20 million Nigerians live in communities without access to telecommunications.

The government therefore plans to complement the fibre rollout with the deployment of nearly 3,700 telecom towers in underserved communities. It also plans to renew Nigeria’s communications satellite to improve connectivity in locations where terrestrial infrastructure and towers may be difficult to deploy.

Tijani said the government’s digital strategy rests on three layers: foundational infrastructure such as fibre, electricity, telecom towers, satellites and data centres; digital platforms including identity and payment systems; and the businesses and innovators that develop services on top of the infrastructure.

He said the infrastructure investment was necessary if Nigeria was to diversify its economy and achieve the government’s $1tn economic ambition.

What’s Being Said

Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy:

“President Bola Tinubu approved that we must deepen connectivity and we’re investing in 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic network.”

On the project’s commencement, Tijani said:

“This is a project that is starting implementation in October. We have raised the funding for it.”

He also argued that Nigeria’s economic ambitions could not depend solely on oil and gas, pointing to the potential of technology-driven companies to create jobs and expand the economy.

Kashifu Abdullahi, Director-General, NITDA:

Abdullahi said the proposed National Innovation Hub Standards Framework was designed to address disparities in the quality and geographical distribution of innovation hubs.

He said research had identified more than 339 hubs across Nigeria, although many were concentrated in Lagos, Abuja and a few other states.

“We find it necessary to standardise across the country so that you don’t need to travel from Yola to Yaba for you to grow your business.”

Prof. Leila Ben-Amor, Acting Head of Partnerships, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS:

Ben-Amor said common standards would be necessary to sustain Nigeria’s expanding innovation ecosystem.

“Scale without a common standard is fragile.”

She said Team Europe and its member states were supporting Nigeria’s digital ecosystem with more than €820m between 2021 and 2027.

What’s Next

Implementation of Project BRIDGE is expected to commence in October, with the 90,000km fibre deployment forming the backbone of the government’s wider connectivity strategy.

The government will also work towards deploying thousands of telecom towers and renewing the national communications satellite to extend coverage to underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

At the same time, NITDA is expected to advance the proposed National Innovation Hub Standards Framework, including its seven dimensions and approximately 35 assessment criteria.

The framework is intended to create a national benchmark for innovation hubs and help entrepreneurs access better support without having to relocate to established technology centres such as Lagos and Abuja.

Bottom Line

The planned 90,000km fibre rollout represents one of Nigeria’s most significant digital infrastructure investments, with the potential to expand broadband access, connect underserved communities and strengthen the foundation for technology-driven economic growth. Its impact, however, will depend on effective implementation, maintenance, complementary power infrastructure and equitable deployment beyond Nigeria’s major technology hubs.