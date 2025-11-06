FG Recalls 57 Retired Air Traffic Controllers To Prevent Aviation Crisis

The federal government has recalled 57 retired air-traffic controllers to address critical staffing shortages in Nigeria’s aviation sector. The move aims to prevent an operational crisis that could disrupt flights and airport services.

The decision was announced by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) after an internal review found that several airports lacked sufficient certified controllers to meet safety and traffic demands.

According to the NCAA, the recalled controllers will fill roles immediately while a recruitment and training drive for new staff is finalised. The agency said this short-term measure will keep the air-traffic system stable during the transition.

This new development is expected to temporarily close staffing gaps – a problem which has been a recurring challenge for domestic carriers and airport operators. However, a more permanent solution must be reached in order to engender flight reliability and investor confidence in the aviation market.

The government’s action comes amid wider efforts to strengthen aviation infrastructure, improve safety standards, and expand Nigeria’s role in regional travel. With this recall, the sector takes a practical step toward shoring up capacity and preparing for growth.