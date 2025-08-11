Keyamo Announces Suspension Of Planned Aviation Workers’ Strike

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has announced the suspension of a nationwide strike planned by aviation unions, which was set to begin on Monday, August 11, 2025.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Sunday, Keyamo confirmed that the industrial action had been shelved following government intervention.

“We are happy to announce that, after our intervention, the planned strike by the aviation unions due to commence tomorrow has been shelved,” the minister stated.

The unions involved include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUCPTRE).

Keyamo attributed the breakthrough to his longstanding relationship with labour leaders, saying he has maintained constructive engagement with union representatives to address long-standing sector challenges.

In a joint statement on August 8, the unions recalled issuing a fresh strike notice after earlier demands for improved remuneration were not met. The planned action was to begin at 5 a.m. on August 11, potentially grounding domestic and international flights nationwide.

However, the unions said the strike had been deferred in light of “positive developments” following discussions with the ministry and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

These developments include the release of a “no objection” letter from the Budget Office to the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission, as well as assurances from NAMA management that the reviewed salary structure would be implemented with August salaries.

“Based on the above, and in order to demonstrate good faith, our unions have taken the decision to defer the strike action… pending the state of affairs at the end of August 2025,” the statement read.

The unions urged all NAMA staff to remain hopeful and engaged as negotiations continue.

The strike threat had stemmed from delays in implementing a revised salary structure, which the unions argue is overdue given rising living costs and operational pressures.