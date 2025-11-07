Zambia Raises Concern Over Ritual And Occult Themes In Nollywood Films

Zambia’s authorities have expressed concern about the growing influence of Nigerian films containing themes of ritual practices and occultism. The Zambian government warned that such portrayals could negatively affect cultural values and the moral orientation of young viewers.

According to reports, the Zambian Ministry of Information and Media said it will increase scrutiny of foreign films aired in the country. Officials claim the move is intended to protect the public from misleading or harmful content, not to restrict cultural exchange.

In response to similar concerns raised in the past, Nigerian filmmakers have repeatedly defended Nollywood’s creative direction. Industry professionals argue that many of these storylines are rooted in social realities and traditional folklore, serving as cautionary tales rather than endorsements of harmful practices.

Veteran director Tunde Kelani once explained that Nollywood reflects society’s moral struggles and often promotes justice by ensuring that wrongdoing is punished in the end. He noted that “our stories do not glorify evil; they show its consequences.”

Cultural observers also emphasise that African cinema has long used metaphors of mysticism and spirituality to explore complex human themes. They believe that with proper classification and viewer discretion, such films can coexist with cultural sensitivity.

However, as African cinema strengthens its regional reach, scrutiny over cultural narratives is becoming more common. Film businesses must therefore consider local content requirements, cultural expectations, and cross-border regulations when planning production and distribution strategies.

Nollywood remains a vital contributor to Nigeria’s creative economy and continues to influence audiences across the continent. Stakeholders say open dialogue between regulators and filmmakers will be essential in promoting both cultural integrity and artistic freedom.