BBNaija creates over 1,000 jobs yearly, says MultiChoice

Key points

MultiChoice says Big Brother Naija generates more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs annually.

Preparations for Season 11 began eight months before the show’s premiere.

The production is executed largely by Nigerian professionals and businesses.

The reality show premieres on Sunday with 24-hour live coverage across DStv and GOtv platforms.

Main story

MultiChoice Nigeria says the production of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) generates more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs annually, highlighting the show’s growing contribution to Nigeria’s creative economy.

The company disclosed this ahead of the premiere of Season 11, noting that preparations for the new edition began in November 2025 and spanned eight months.

According to MultiChoice, the production process covers concept development, design, procurement and construction, with all major work carried out by Nigerian professionals.

The company said the transformation of the BBNaija house from an empty structure into a fully equipped television production facility was completed within two months.

The purpose-built house in Lagos is equipped with 52 robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, seven handheld cameras, 59 microphones, 36 antenna blades and 19 speakers to provide continuous coverage throughout the competition.

Designed to accommodate more than 20 housemates, the facility sits next to the live television studio and undergoes major redesigns every season to improve production quality and audience experience.

MultiChoice said a key redesign introduced in 2024 moved the staircase to the centre of the living room while relocating the bedrooms upstairs to improve camera visibility and encourage greater interaction among housemates.

The company said every structural modification is driven by production requirements, including camera positioning, visibility and the natural movement of contestants within the house.

It added that all engineering, construction, electrical installations, interior decoration and finishing work were completed locally, creating employment for carpenters, electricians, decorators, civil engineers and other skilled artisans.

Beyond construction, the production also engages hundreds of workers during the show, including camera operators, technical crews, master control room staff, housekeepers, caterers, task coordinators and other support personnel.

MultiChoice described BBNaija as more than a reality television programme, saying it has evolved into a homegrown production ecosystem that showcases Nigerian expertise across multiple industries.

Season 11 premieres on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. (WAT) on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, with a 24-hour live broadcast available on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49 and DStv Stream.

The issues

BBNaija has grown beyond entertainment into a major creative industry project that supports employment, local production, technical skills development and business opportunities across Nigeria’s media and entertainment value chain.

What’s being said

“The production generated employment opportunities for carpenters, electricians, decorators, civil engineers and other skilled artisans during construction.” — MultiChoice Nigeria.

What’s next

With Season 11 now underway, attention will shift to audience engagement, sponsorship activities and the show’s broader economic impact as production runs over the coming weeks.

Bottom line

As one of Africa’s biggest reality television productions, Big Brother Naija continues to demonstrate how large-scale entertainment projects can create jobs, strengthen local production capacity and support Nigeria’s creative economy.