FG flags off N3.8bn solar hybrid project at ADUSTECH Wudil

Keypoints

The Federal Government, through the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), launched a 2-megawatt solar hybrid project at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH), Kano.

Valued at N3.8 billion, the project includes the installation of 200 solar-powered streetlights across the campus.

The intervention aims to eliminate the university’s N22.4 million monthly electricity bill and bridge the energy gap between demand and supply.

Safiatu Global Resources Limited has been given a strict three-month mandate to complete the installation with no variation in contract sum.

This project is part of the national Renewed Hope Solarization initiative targeting tertiary institutions and hospitals across all 36 states and the FCT.

Main Story

The Federal Government has moved to rescue Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH) from a crippling N22.4 million monthly electricity burden.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, the Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Tochukwu-Udeh SAN, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a N3.8 billion solar hybrid project.

This 2MW installation is designed to stabilize power for a campus population of over 26,000 students and staff.

Technical audits revealed a stark energy crisis at the institution: while the university requires between 12.3MW and 16.4MW to function optimally, its utility records show a connected load of only 8.26MW more than the national grid can reliably provide.

With 59 hectares of land available, the ECN has identified the potential for a full 7MW solar mini-grid in the future. The current 2MW project serves as a strategic building block to ensure that research and academic activities are no longer interrupted by power failures or the high cost of diesel backup.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the energy-demand deficit; despite the 2MW intervention, the university still faces a significant shortfall against its 16.4MW peak demand, meaning further phases will be necessary for total energy independence. Authorities must solve the problem of project-delivery timelines, as the three-month completion mandate is ambitious for a N3.8 billion infrastructure project.

Furthermore, there is a technical-sustainability risk; large-scale solar installations require rigorous long-term maintenance and protection from vandalism to ensure they continue to offset the N22.4 million monthly utility costs. To succeed, the university must integrate this new power source into its existing load-management system to maximize efficiency during peak academic hours.

What’s Being Said

This project is designed to provide sustainable energy generation for the institution and address its expenses of N22.4 million spent on electricity bills every month, stated Dr Mustapha Abdullahi.

Minister Kingsley Tochukwu-Udeh described the project as an act of strategic national policy rather than philanthropy, aimed at supporting groundbreaking innovations.

What’s Next

Safiatu Global Resources Limited is expected to mobilize fully to the site to meet the July 2026 completion deadline.

The ECN will likely continue its nationwide tour, with upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies expected in other tertiary institutions across the remaining geopolitical zones.

ADUSTECH management is anticipated to set up a dedicated facility management team to oversee the 200 new solar streetlights and the hybrid plant.

Stakeholders will monitor the university’s utility accounts to verify the actual reduction in monthly electricity expenditures once the system is commissioned.

Bottom Line

The solarization of ADUSTECH is more than an infrastructure project; it is an economic lifeline. By converting a N22.4 million monthly liability into a sustainable asset, the Federal Government is ensuring that Nigeria’s science and technology students have the reliable power needed to invent the solutions of tomorrow.