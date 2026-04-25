Dele Alake endorses Solid Minerals Excellence Awards to drive sustainable mining

Keypoints

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has officially endorsed the Solid Minerals Excellence Awards (SOMEA) as a tool for industry reform.

The awards are designed to promote professionalism, transparency, and global competitiveness within the Nigerian mining sector.

SOMEA aims to celebrate formalization, safety standards, and environmental stewardship among mining companies.

The event, themed “Unlocking the Future,” is scheduled for May 2026 and will feature categories such as Leading Mining Company of the Year.

Project Coordinator Femi Da-Silva noted that the initiative marks a definitive checkpoint in Nigeria’s pivot toward a post-oil economy.

Main Story

Nigeria is intensifying its efforts to transition from an oil-dependent economy to one powered by its vast underground wealth.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, endorsed the Solid Minerals Excellence Awards (SOMEA) as a strategic initiative to sanitize and reposition the sector.

The minister highlighted that the awards align with the administration’s priority to improve investor confidence by rewarding those who adhere to safe and sustainable mining practices.

The awards serve as a formal recognition of the reforms currently being implemented to make Nigeria a global powerhouse in mineral resources.

According to the organizers, the ceremony will shine a light on companies that have successfully integrated community engagement and environmental stewardship into their operations.

By showcasing these “best practices,” the government hopes to attract international capital and enhance Nigeria’s reputation as a transparent and attractive destination for global mining investments.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the formalization-gap; while high-level awards celebrate the top tier of the industry, a significant portion of Nigerian mining is still dominated by informal or artisanal miners who often bypass safety and environmental regulations. Authorities must solve the problem of regulatory-enforcement friction, as the transition to a “global powerhouse” requires more than just recognition; it demands a robust monitoring system to ensure that the standards being awarded are practiced across the board.

Furthermore, there is a community-engagement risk; mining operations frequently face friction with host communities over land rights and environmental degradation, making the Excellence in Sustainable Operations category critical for setting a new industry benchmark. To succeed, the SOMEA initiative must inspire smaller operators to adopt the same rigorous standards as the Leading Mining Company of the Year.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria is open for business, and our wealth is solid,” stated Femi Da-Silva, Project Coordinator of SOMEA.

Minister Dele Alake noted that the awards objectives align with national priorities to “improve transparency and strengthen investor confidence.”

What’s Next

The Solid Minerals Excellence Awards (SOMEA) ceremony is scheduled to take place in May 2026, where winners in high-impact categories will be unveiled.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is expected to use the awards data to identify industry leaders for potential public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks.

Further reforms are anticipated to target the formalization of artisanal mining groups to bring them into the “excellence” ecosystem celebrated by SOMEA.

Investors and international mining firms will be watching the award results as a barometer for which local companies are the most reliable partners for future projects.

Bottom Line

The Solid Minerals Excellence Awards represent a strategic shift from merely extracting resources to building a sustainable industry. By rewarding professionalism and safety, the government is signaling to the world that Nigeria’s “post-oil reality” will be defined by high standards and global accountability.