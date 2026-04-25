Federal University Lokoja seeks NASENI partnership for AI labs and research commercialization

Keypoints

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Prof. Gbenga Ibileye, has proposed a strategic partnership with NASENI to build AI laboratories.

FUL requires high-performance computing systems, GPU clusters, and data centers to transition from theoretical research to market-ready products.

The initiative is part of FUL’s 2026–2031 Vision Plan, which focuses on an innovation hub supported by the institution’s existing solar farm and renewable energy centers.

NASENI CEO Khalil Halilu identified the valley of death—the gap between prototype and market—as the primary reason many Nigerian innovations fail.

Proposed reforms include restructuring academic incentives to reward commercialization and strengthening Technology Transfer Offices (TTOs) within universities.

Main Story

Federal University Lokoja is looking to break the cycle of academic research gathering dust on library shelves.

At the 4th Engr. Joseph Makoju Memorial Lecture held on Friday, April 24, 2026, the university leadership called on the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to provide the backbone for a new era of artificial intelligence research.

The university aims to become a national hub for AI but lacks the specialized infrastructure, such as Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) clusters, necessary for high-level data processing.

NASENI CEO Khalil Halilu supported the university’s direction, noting that Nigeria’s industrialization depends on applying knowledge within productive systems rather than just generating it.

He described commercialization as the missing link in the nation’s development. To bridge this gap, FUL plans to launch an Annual Innovation Fair to connect researchers with major funders like the Bank of Industry.

The partnership would see NASENI providing seed funding, certification support, and pilot production facilities to ensure that student and faculty innovations actually reach the Nigerian marketplace.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the technical-infrastructure gap; without high-performance computing and data centers, the university’s AI aspirations remain purely theoretical. Authorities must solve the problem of the valley of death, where promising prototypes fail due to a lack of blended financing and testing facilities during the transition to mass production.

Furthermore, there is an academic-incentive risk; current university systems often reward publication over commercial impact, meaning researchers have little motivation to turn their findings into patents or startups. To succeed, FUL and NASENI must establish a harmonized intellectual property framework that protects researchers while making their innovations attractive to private sector partners.

What’s Being Said

Nations industrialise not by generating knowledge alone, but by applying it within productive systems, stated Khalil Halilu.

Prof. Gbenga Ibileye emphasized that FUL aspires to be a nationally recognized center for AI but warned that without GPU clusters, the aspiration remains theoretical.

What’s Next

FUL is expected to formally submit a technical proposal to NASENI detailing the specific requirements for the high-performance computing systems and AI labs.

The university management is anticipated to begin organizing the first Annual Innovation Fair to pitch AI-themed research to the Tony Elumelu Foundation and BOI.

NASENI may move to establish a co-located innovation hub at FUL, utilizing the university’s solar farm to power energy-intensive data centers.

Academic stakeholders will likely monitor for changes in university promotion guidelines to see if commercialization successes begin to carry the same weight as journal publications.

Bottom Line

Federal University Lokoja is attempting to redefine the third mission of Nigerian universities—moving from teaching and research to direct societal impact. By seeking a hardware partnership with NASENI, FUL is positioning itself to lead the country’s academic contribution to the global AI race while ensuring that local problems are solved by local, market-driven innovations.