FG extends South Africa evacuation, 270 more Nigerians expected home

Key Points

The Federal Government of Nigeria will evacuate 270 more Nigerians from South Africa on a fourth special flight.

The evacuation will be conducted by Air Peace as part of the government’s ongoing repatriation programme.

The government has extended the evacuation exercise beyond the initial June 30 deadline following renewed xenophobic attacks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu urged Nigerians facing security threats to return home.

Nigeria has called on South African authorities to investigate the deaths of two Nigerian nationals and prosecute those responsible.

Main Story

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended its emergency evacuation programme for Nigerians in South Africa, with another 270 citizens expected to return home as concerns mount over renewed xenophobic attacks and worsening security conditions.

According to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the fourth special evacuation flight, operated by Air Peace, is scheduled to depart Lagos on Tuesday, July 7, for Johannesburg before returning with 270 registered evacuees.

The aircraft is expected to leave Lagos at 3:30 p.m., depart Johannesburg at 12:00 midnight, and arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, subject to operational conditions.

The ministry said the latest operation forms part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to facilitate the voluntary return of Nigerians affected by persistent attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the government also made a final appeal to Nigerians still residing in South Africa to complete the necessary documentation and take advantage of the evacuation programme while seats remain available.

Speaking on the situation, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the government remained deeply concerned about the safety of Nigerians following the deaths of two citizens, Musa Yunana Joe and Charles Iroegbu, during the recent attacks.

She urged South African authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu disclosed that despite three previous evacuation operations, there were no indications that the security situation had improved.

She explained that Bola Tinubu approved an extension of the evacuation exercise beyond the original June 30 deadline to enable more Nigerians wishing to return home to do so safely.

The minister said another evacuation flight would depart for Johannesburg on July 7, while the final evacuation aircraft under the current programme is expected to arrive in South Africa on July 10.

She advised Nigerians who remain undecided to carefully assess the security risks, stressing that while property and investments could be replaced, lives could not.

The Issues

The renewed evacuation highlights continuing concerns over xenophobic violence in South Africa, where foreign nationals, including Nigerians, have periodically faced attacks, intimidation and destruction of property.

While the Nigerian government has continued to provide emergency assistance and evacuation flights, the recurrence of such incidents underscores the broader challenge of ensuring the safety of African migrants and addressing xenophobia through stronger diplomatic engagement and law enforcement.

What’s Being Said

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

“Nigeria remains concerned about the safety of its citizens in South Africa as a result of the ongoing xenophobic protests and attacks on migrants.”

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

“We demand that South African authorities urgently investigate the incidents and bring those responsible to justice.”

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

“Properties and investments lost can be replaced, but not lives lost.”

What’s Next

The Federal Government will continue evacuation flights until the current extension ends, with the final aircraft scheduled to arrive in South Africa on July 10.

Officials have urged Nigerians who feel threatened to register for the remaining flights as the government continues monitoring developments and engaging South African authorities over the security situation.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s decision to extend the evacuation programme reflects the seriousness of the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa and the government’s determination to safeguard its citizens. Beyond the emergency response, the crisis also highlights the need for stronger bilateral cooperation to protect migrants and prevent future outbreaks of xenophobic violence.