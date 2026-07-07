Bluewater-Okunde records up to 751% land price growth in five years

Key points

Land prices in the Bluewater-Okunde Zone have risen from approximately ₦329,000 to between ₦2.5 million and ₦2.8 million per square metre since 2021.

The appreciation has been driven by major infrastructure projects, including Eko Atlantic City, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the new U.S. Consulate.

Developers and analysts say the district is emerging as one of Lagos’ most closely watched luxury real estate corridors.

Limited oceanfront land supply is expected to continue supporting long-term property values.

Main story

The Bluewater-Okunde Zone has emerged as one of Nigeria’s fastest-appreciating real estate corridors, recording a dramatic increase in land values as major infrastructure developments continue to redefine Lagos’ Atlantic coastline.

Land prices in the district have risen from approximately ₦329,000 per square metre in 2021 to between ₦2.5 million and ₦2.8 million per square metre in 2026, representing an independently verified appreciation of between 660 and 751 per cent in less than five years.

Situated on an approximately 85,000-square-metre stretch of Atlantic oceanfront along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, the Bluewater-Okunde Zone occupies a strategic position directly opposite the Eko Atlantic Beach Resort and adjacent to Eko Atlantic City.

Protected by the Great Wall of Lagos sea defence system, the district has increasingly attracted the attention of investors and developers who view it as one of the few remaining premium oceanfront locations within Lagos.

The rapid appreciation has coincided with the convergence of several nationally significant infrastructure projects, including the continued expansion of Eko Atlantic City, construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, and the development of the new United States Consulate complex within Eko Atlantic.

Together, these projects have transformed what was once a relatively overlooked coastal strip into one of the country’s most closely watched emerging luxury real estate destinations.

Developer Keji Giwa, who is spearheading development within the district through The Carnelian, described the area as “Eko Miami,” drawing comparisons with the transformation of Miami’s Brickell waterfront into one of the world’s most recognised luxury and financial districts.

“The question sophisticated investors ask is not whether ₦2.5 million per square metre is expensive today,” Giwa said.

“The question is: what is the probability that this location becomes one of Nigeria’s permanent trophy addresses?”

The Carnelian, the flagship development within the district, is a 21-storey luxury residential tower comprising 86 oceanfront apartments designed to offer panoramic Atlantic Ocean views alongside premium lifestyle amenities, including an infinity pool, concierge services and dedicated recreational facilities.

According to developer projections and prevailing market commentary, units are currently being offered at pricing levels that remain significantly below projected long-term values as surrounding infrastructure progresses towards completion.

Analysts attribute the area’s remarkable appreciation to a unique convergence of public and private investment.

Eko Atlantic City, the 10-million-square-metre reclaimed city bordering Bluewater-Okunde, has completed more than 80 per cent of its land reclamation programme and continues to attract multinational corporations and institutional investors.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road has substantially improved accessibility to the corridor, while the United States Government’s US$537 million consulate project, expected to be completed in 2028, has reinforced confidence in the area’s long-term strategic importance.

The wider Lagos economy also provides a favourable backdrop for continued real estate growth.

With a purchasing power parity GDP estimated at US$259.75 billion, Lagos ranks among Africa’s largest metropolitan economies, while demographic projections indicate that its population will exceed 30 million residents by 2030.

These economic and population fundamentals continue to strengthen demand for premium residential developments, particularly within flood-protected coastal districts.

“Infrastructure creates accessibility. Accessibility creates demand. Demand creates pricing power,” noted a Lagos-based real estate analyst.

“Bluewater-Okunde is where all three forces are converging simultaneously.”

Current pricing within Bluewater-Okunde now places the district alongside some of Lagos’ established premium locations, with land values broadly comparable to prime Victoria Island despite its relatively early stage of development.

Market observers believe the remaining price gap between Bluewater-Okunde and neighbouring Eko Atlantic City represents one of the corridor’s most compelling long-term investment propositions.

The district is already attracting a concentration of high-end developments, including The Carnelian, Paramount Twin Towers and One Ocean, while the proposed 12,000-seat Lagos Arena is expected to further stimulate demand for hospitality, serviced apartments and luxury residential accommodation.

Industry observers note that this clustering effect, whereby successive premium developments increase the desirability and value of surrounding properties, is already becoming evident within the area.

The issues

Beyond infrastructure and pricing, industry experts point to the district’s inherent scarcity as a defining competitive advantage. Measuring only approximately 8.5 hectares of true Atlantic oceanfront, Bluewater-Okunde is considerably smaller than Nigeria’s established luxury districts. Once fully developed, no additional oceanfront land is expected to become available within the immediate corridor, creating a permanent supply constraint.

The Carnelian is a 21-storey luxury residential development located within the Bluewater-Okunde Zone along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road. Comprising 86 premium apartments, the project offers residents concierge services, two floors of lifestyle amenities, an infinity pool and uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Bluewater-Okunde Zone is an approximately 85,000-square-metre oceanfront district situated adjacent to Eko Atlantic City in Lagos. The district has recorded independently verified land appreciation of between 660 and 751 per cent between 2021 and 2026 and is positioned within one of West Africa’s fastest-growing coastal investment corridors.

What’s being said

“The question sophisticated investors ask is not whether ₦2.5 million per square metre is expensive today. The question is: what is the probability that this location becomes one of Nigeria’s permanent trophy addresses?” — Keji Giwa, Developer

“Infrastructure creates accessibility. Accessibility creates demand. Demand creates pricing power. Bluewater-Okunde is where all three forces are converging simultaneously.” — Lagos-based real estate analyst

What’s next

Developments within the Bluewater-Okunde Zone are expected to progress alongside major public infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the new U.S. Consulate complex. Industry observers expect continued investment activity as the district evolves into one of Lagos’ emerging luxury waterfront destinations.

Bottom line

Bluewater-Okunde has recorded one of the fastest rates of land appreciation in Nigeria over the past five years, with developers and analysts attributing the growth to strategic infrastructure investment, limited oceanfront land supply and rising demand for premium coastal real estate.