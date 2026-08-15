OsunDecides: Armed personnel reportedly surround speaker’s residence

Key points

Armed security personnel have reportedly surrounded the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun , in Odo Otin Local Government Area.

, in Odo Otin Local Government Area. The allegation was made by the Imole Campaign Council (TICC) , which is supporting Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election bid.

, which is supporting Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election bid. TICC claimed the personnel arrived in more than 10 black Hilux vehicles and allegedly restricted movement around the residence.

and allegedly restricted movement around the residence. The campaign council said it could not independently establish whether the deployment was for security purposes or another official assignment.

TICC called on security authorities to explain the deployment and clarify reports that people inside the residence were prevented from leaving.

The council said attempts to reach the Commissioner of Police, DIG Election and Police Situation Room were unsuccessful.

It urged security agencies to ensure that voters and political actors are protected from intimidation on election day.

Main Story

As voters across Osun State cast their ballots in the governorship election, concerns have emerged over an alleged security deployment around the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, in Odo Otin Local Government Area.

The allegation was raised by the Imole Campaign Council (TICC), the campaign organisation supporting Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the council claimed that armed security personnel had surrounded the Speaker’s residence after arriving in more than 10 black Hilux vehicles.

TICC further alleged that the residence had effectively been sealed off and that people inside were prevented from leaving.

However, the campaign council acknowledged that it had not independently confirmed the purpose of the security deployment.

It said it was unclear whether the personnel were deployed to provide protection, conduct routine official duties or carry out another operation.

The uncertainty prompted the campaign council to demand an immediate explanation from the relevant security authorities.

The Issues

The alleged deployment has raised concerns about freedom of movement, political intimidation and the neutrality of security agencies during the election.

Election-day security deployments are necessary to protect voters, electoral officials and public infrastructure. However, unexplained deployments around the residences of political actors can create anxiety and raise questions about whether security operations are being conducted impartially.

The allegation is particularly sensitive because it involves the Speaker of the state legislature and comes on a day when voters are exercising their constitutional right to choose their governor.

At this stage, however, the claims remain allegations by the campaign council and have not been independently verified.

An official explanation from the security authorities would therefore be important in establishing the purpose and legality of the deployment.

What’s Being Said

TICC called for an election environment in which political actors and citizens could participate without intimidation.

The council said:

“Election should be free and fair such that individuals, irrespective of status, political and religious inclinations would not be subjected to intimidation and infringement on right to liberty.”

On the reported security presence, the campaign council said:

“We cannot independently confirm the purpose of their presence, whether they are there to provide security or are carrying out routine official duties.”

It consequently urged the relevant security agencies to clarify the situation.

The council also said its attempts to contact election-security officials were unsuccessful.

According to TICC, calls to the publicly available contact line of the Commissioner of Police for the election, the DIG Election contact line and the Police Situation Room did not yield a response.

Election-Day Tension

The development comes as Osun voters participate in the governorship election to determine who will lead the state for the next political term.

With political parties and candidates competing for votes, security agencies have a critical role in maintaining order while ensuring that their presence does not undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

The presence of armed personnel around a prominent political figure’s residence is therefore likely to attract heightened attention, particularly if movement is being restricted.

What’s Next

The immediate priority is for the relevant security authorities to clarify the purpose of the deployment and address the allegation of restricted movement.

Political parties and campaign organisations are also expected to continue monitoring security developments across the state as voting progresses.

Meanwhile, voters have been urged to remain peaceful and law-abiding and to exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

Bottom Line

The reported security presence around the Osun Assembly Speaker’s residence has introduced a fresh security concern into an already closely watched governorship election.

While the allegation has not been independently verified, the campaign council’s call for clarification underscores the importance of transparency, restraint and political neutrality in election-day security operations.

The credibility of #OsunDecides will depend not only on the conduct of voters and candidates, but also on whether security agencies can protect the electoral process while respecting the rights and freedoms of all participants.