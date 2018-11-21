Femfunds Holds Workshop for over 1,000 Female Entrepreneurs

It was a large gathering of female entrepreneurs in Nigeria last Saturday when Femfunds played host to more than 1000 women at its Femfunds 2.0 workshop.

The workshop with the theme: Knowledge, Food, and Music was held at the Landmark Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speakers at the event include: Glory Osei, Chika Uwazie, Tosin Durotoye, Moe Odele, Afua Osei, Arese Ugwu, Chinny Ogunro, and Oluwatosin Olaseinde.

Managing Director of Africa Health Holdings, Dr. Chinny Ogunro talked about living a life of purpose where she charged entrepreneurs to be deliberate in their actions.

Oluwatosin Olaseinde who is the Founder of Money Africa was on ground to share her opinion on why landed property is a safe investment vehicle.

Scale My Hustle curator, Moe Odele advised entrepreneurs about how they acknowledge their progress and what they say about their businesses. According to her, entrepreneurs should never say they have a small business, rather they should say they have a growing business.

There was also a live performance by Mavin Records artiste, Johnny Drille who was on ground to thrill attendees with his unique brand of music.

Other side attractions from the workshop include conversations with sponsors of the event: Porkmoney, Porkoyum, Proctorer, and Landlagos.

The Landlagos team spoke with entrepreneurs about how the company is changing the face of real estate in Lagos with its efforts to reduce the unfair pricing of property in Lagos and make it possible for everyone that works to own property. Landlagos also discussed how more women can become good earners as its property agents while holding down a job/business. (To find out more on this visit www.landlagos.com/agents )

The Femfunds Founder, Glory Osei, promises that the third edition of the workshop in 2019 would be bigger, building on the successes of the former with goals of empowering more women financially and intellectually for the realities of succeeding in the Nigerian business environment.

Watch highlights of the event here

Visit www.femfunds.org for more information on all the awesome things we are doing !