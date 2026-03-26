7 SME loans Nigerian businesses can access without property collateral in 2026

BizWatch Intelligence Desk

Published: March 2026 | bizwatchnigeria.ng

Key points

► At least four of the seven loan products on this list require no property collateral whatsoever.

► Single-digit interest rates of 9% per annum are available through the FGN/BOI Presidential MSME Fund and the SMEDAN-Sterling facility.

► The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has deepened its credit reach via a new $500 million World Bank-backed project approved in December 2025.

► Digital-first applications are now the norm — several facilities can be fully accessed via mobile apps.

► Women-led SMEs and agribusinesses are priority beneficiaries across multiple products.

Main story

Access to credit remains one of the most persistent structural obstacles to SME growth in Nigeria. High collateral requirements, double-digit lending rates, and complex documentation have historically locked out the majority of small and medium enterprises from formal financial channels. That picture, however, is gradually shifting.

A combination of government-backed intervention funds, development finance institution products, and commercial bank innovations have produced a small but meaningful cluster of loan facilities that no longer require entrepreneurs to pledge land or buildings as a condition of borrowing. This article identifies seven of the most active and accessible among them — what they offer, who they target, and why they stand out.

1. FGN/BOI Presidential MSME Intervention Fund

The Federal Government’s ₦75 billion MSME Intervention Fund, administered through the Bank of Industry, remains one of the most widely cited credit windows for small businesses. It offers individual businesses up to ₦5 million at a fixed rate of 9% per annum with a three-year repayment period and no collateral requirement. Loans are accessed digitally through the BOI portal.

Priority beneficiaries include youth entrepreneurs, women-owned businesses, and physically challenged individuals. Over 800,000 Nigerians have been disbursed through the facility since its launch, and the programme remains open to new applications.

Rated advantages:

• Collateral-free, making it accessible to businesses without fixed assets

• Single-digit interest rate — among the lowest in the formal lending market

• Wide eligibility across sectors and demographics

• Fully digital application process via the BOI website

• Government backing provides security against abrupt discontinuation

2. SMEDAN x Sterling Bank ₦5 billion MSME Fund

This joint facility between the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Sterling Bank offers loans ranging from ₦250,000 to ₦2.5 million at a 9% annual interest rate. No property collateral is required; the only upfront fees are a 1% management charge and a 2.5% insurance premium deducted after disbursement.

Applications are processed entirely through the Banca by Sterling mobile app, and the product is available to businesses nationwide across all sectors. Applicants who do not immediately qualify receive structured feedback to help them become bankable over time — an unusual feature in the Nigerian credit market.

Rated advantages:

• Fully digital — accessible entirely via mobile app

• Single-digit rate of 9% with transparent fee structure

• No property collateral required

• Nationwide reach across all business sectors

• Feedback mechanism for non-qualifying applicants builds longer-term financial inclusion

3. Bank of Industry (BOI) — SME loan products

BOI operates a portfolio of loan products targeting Nigerian SMEs across light manufacturing, agriculture, graduate entrepreneurship, and FMCG distribution. Its Light Manufacturing Scheme offers loans of up to ₦10 million, with asset debenture over equipment as the primary security requirement — meaning the equipment purchased with the loan serves as its own collateral, removing the need for property.

BOI products typically offer longer tenors than commercial bank equivalents — in some cases up to 10 years — and are bundled with technical assistance and enterprise development support. The institution has nationwide branch coverage and is one of the few DFIs in Nigeria with a consistently active SME lending book.

Rated advantages:

• Equipment-only collateral requirement removes property barrier

• Long tenors reduce monthly repayment burden for growing businesses

• Sector-specific products tailored to manufacturing, agribusiness, and trade

• Technical assistance bundled with financing

• DFI credibility and institutional stability

4. Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN)

DBN does not lend directly to SMEs; instead, it provides long-term funds and partial credit guarantees to participating financial intermediaries — commercial banks, microfinance banks, and fintech lenders — who on-lend to qualifying businesses. The structure means SMEs can access DBN-funded credit through institutions they already bank with.

A new World Bank-backed FINCLUDE project, approved in December 2025, injects $500 million into DBN’s operations with the aim of extending average loan maturities to approximately three years and scaling credit guarantees to catalyse lending to businesses previously considered too risky. The project targets 250,000 MSMEs, including at least 150,000 women-led businesses and 100,000 agribusinesses, while mobilising an estimated $1.89 billion in private capital.

Rated advantages:

• Accessible through multiple bank and fintech channels

• Credit guarantee mechanism reduces collateral burden on end-borrowers

• Extended maturities (up to 10 years for some products)

• Explicit inclusion targets for women-led businesses and agribusinesses

• World Bank backing adds depth and longevity to the facility

5. Access Bank SME loans

Access Bank has built one of the most developed SME lending infrastructures among Nigerian commercial banks, offering both secured and unsecured business loans tied to account turnover. Businesses that maintain consistent transaction flows through their Access Bank accounts may qualify for unsecured credit facilities structured around their revenue cycles — effectively replacing collateral with demonstrated cash flow.

The bank’s SMEZone platform provides SME owners with advisory resources, market access tools, and training alongside its lending products, positioning Access Bank as more than just a credit provider to small businesses.

Rated advantages:

• Turnover-based lending — consistent cash flow can substitute for collateral

• Digital-first processing reduces documentation burden

• Wide branch and agent banking network for nationwide accessibility

• SMEZone platform offers advisory support beyond credit

• Products span working capital, equipment finance, and expansion loans

6. Fidelity Bank SME loans

Fidelity Bank’s SME product suite includes working capital loans of up to ₦20 million repayable over six months, overdraft facilities for short-term cash flow management, and a cluster financing model that offers up to ₦3 million per business without collateral — targeting associations of market traders, cooperatives, and sector groups.

The FundHer Loan, a women-focused product, provides working capital, asset finance, and business expansion support at competitive rates. Fidelity’s cluster model is particularly relevant for informal sector businesses and trade associations that cannot individually meet standard collateral thresholds but benefit from group-level risk structures.

Rated advantages:

• Cluster lending model opens credit access to market associations and cooperatives

• Up to ₦3 million without collateral under the cluster scheme

• Women-focused product line with tailored terms

• Flexible collateral arrangements on facilities below ₦20 million

• Sector coverage spans pharmacies, manufacturing, FMCG, and retail

7. LAPO Microfinance Bank

LAPO Microfinance Bank is one of Nigeria’s most established and geographically widespread microfinance lenders, with a strong presence in rural and peri-urban communities that commercial banks do not typically serve. It operates both group and individual lending models that do not require property collateral, using group guarantees and repayment history to assess creditworthiness.

LAPO’s tiered lending model rewards consistent repayment with access to progressively larger facilities, creating a structured pathway for micro-entrepreneurs to graduate into formal SME financing. Its reach into markets, farms, and low-income communities makes it the most grassroots-accessible option on this list.

Rated advantages:

• No property collateral required for any product tier

• Group guarantee mechanism distributes individual repayment risk

• Nationwide rural and peri-urban presence serves underbanked communities

• Tiered loan progression rewards repayment discipline with larger facilities

• Accessible to traders, farmers, artisans, and informal sector operators

What’s being said

The Central Bank of Nigeria has repeatedly identified collateral requirements as a core constraint in MSME credit markets, and the development of guarantee-backed and cashflow-based lending models is consistent with the CBN’s broader financial inclusion agenda under its National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

Industry stakeholders have noted that single-digit lending rates, while a welcome development in the intervention fund space, remain the exception rather than the rule in the broader commercial lending market, where effective rates — factoring in fees, insurance, and charges — can push the real cost of borrowing significantly above the headline rate.

What’s next

The FINCLUDE project through DBN is expected to begin disbursing credit guarantees to participating financial intermediaries in 2026, with the first cohort of on-lenders to be announced. The SMEDAN-Sterling facility is actively processing new applications via the Banca app. BOI’s graduate entrepreneurship and light manufacturing schemes are open on a rolling basis.

The CBN’s ongoing review of its MSME credit policies, alongside pressure on banks to grow their SME loan books in line with revised financial inclusion targets, is expected to generate additional product launches from commercial lenders in the second half of 2026.

Bottom line

The absence of property collateral is no longer a categorical disqualifier for SME credit access in Nigeria. Seven viable loan windows — spanning government intervention funds, development finance institutions, commercial banks, and microfinance — now offer credit on terms that replace bricks and mortar with cash flow, group guarantees, or asset debenture. The key variable for most SME owners is not the existence of credit but the fit between their business profile and the right product on this list.

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