Civil Servants hail reintroduction of gratuity as “major relief” for retirees

KEY POINTS

Federal civil servants have expressed delight over the reintroduction of gratuity, describing it as a return to the “good old days” of enhanced retirement benefits.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the new exit benefit scheme on March 5, 2026, for officers in treasury-funded MDAs.

Retiring officers with a minimum of 10 years of service will receive a lump-sum gratuity equivalent to 100% of their total annual emoluments.

The benefit complements the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), providing a much-needed financial buffer for post-service investments and family support.

MAIN STORY

Federal civil servants in Abuja have commended the Federal Government for the reintroduction of gratuity, characterizing the move as a significant intervention that will ease the financial burdens of life after service.

Following the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) approval of a new exit benefit scheme on March 5, workers noted that the policy restores a critical component of social security that had been missing for many retirees since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) 22 years ago.

Under the approved framework, retiring federal civil servants will receive a gratuity equivalent to one full year’s salary package (100% of total annual emoluments). For many, like Hajia Safia Umaru, this lump sum represents a “big relief” from the fear of post-retirement poverty. She noted that such funds allow retirees to plan for housing, business startups, and the continued education of children who are often still in school at the time of their parents’ retirement.

Wale Ogunnaike, a Deputy Director retiring in July, provided a practical breakdown of the scheme’s impact. He explained that under the current CPS Act, a retiree with N20 million in total savings might only access N5 million (25%) as a lump sum, with the balance paid in monthly installments over 10 years. With a gross monthly earning of N500,000, Ogunnaike anticipates an additional N6 million in gratuity. This combined N11 million (pension lump sum plus gratuity) enables “reasonable and wise investment decisions” befitting his status.

While celebrating the policy, workers like Mrs. Alice Ita and Mr. Obinna Ibe have called for the Contributory Pension Scheme Act to be reviewed to allow access to at least 50% of total savings. They also emphasized the need for automated and prompt implementation to ensure that bureaucratic bottlenecks do not delay payments. As the government moves to strengthen the welfare framework, the reintroduction of gratuity has rekindled hope among Nigeria’s workforce, providing a “Plan B” that stabilizes lives after decades of service.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This is a very big relief from financial constraints… I used to be afraid whenever I hear what retirees go through after leaving the service,” stated Hajia Safia Umaru , a federal civil servant.

, a federal civil servant. “With N5 million pension lump sum and N6 million gratuity payments, I can make reasonable and wise investment decisions,” noted Wale Ogunnaike , Deputy Director.

, Deputy Director. “The system should be automated in such a way that the person receives the benefit immediately. There should not be bureaucratic bottlenecks,” urged Mr. Obinna Ibe.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the reintroduction of gratuity has transformed the retirement outlook for federal workers from one of “constant worry” to one of “renewed confidence.” By providing a full year’s salary as a lump sum, the government is giving retirees the capital needed to survive Nigeria’s current economic climate—provided the implementation remains prompt and transparent.