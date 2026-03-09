Retirees and civil servants hail approval of 100% gratuity scheme

KEY POINTS

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a transformative Exit Benefit Scheme for federal civil servants.

The scheme grants retiring officers a gratuity equal to 100% of their total annual emolument, effective from January 2026.

Eligibility is set for officers with a minimum of 10 years of service, aiming to ensure financial security and dignity in retirement.

While the move has been widely commended, stakeholders are calling for prompt implementation and the guaranteed availability of funds.

MAIN STORY

Retirees and federal civil servants have expressed significant commendation for President Bola Tinubu’s administration following the approval of a 100% gratuity payment for retiring workers. The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) ratified the “Exit Benefit Scheme” during its recent meeting, marking a major shift in the welfare framework of the Nigerian civil service.

Under the new guidelines, civil servants who have served for at least a decade will receive a lump-sum gratuity equivalent to one full year of their total annual earnings upon retirement. Mr. Segun Idowu, a civil servant in Abuja, described the decision as a “big win” that recognizes the long-term dedication of the workforce. For many, the restoration of a substantial gratuity serves as a vital cushion during the transition from active service to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which some retirees feel provides limited immediate liquidity.

Despite the celebratory mood, a note of caution remains regarding the “reality of the resolution.” Mr. Paul Ifeanyichukwu and other workers pointed to past government decisions, such as the wage award, which faced delays in full disbursement. Advocates are urging the government to ensure that the necessary funds are backed by immediate budgetary allocations to prevent the scheme from becoming a stalled policy. The administration maintains that the move is a core part of its commitment to strengthening the civil service and ensuring that those who have served the nation retire with tangible financial stability.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This is a big win for federal workers… it is long overdue, but better late than never and this will help cushion the transition to retirement,” stated Mr. Segun Idowu , a federal civil servant.

Mr. Thompson Yamput, a recent retiree.

, a recent retiree. “I am not moved to rejoice yet because we have seen decisions by the government that have lingered… We pray that this one will not drag,” cautioned Mr. Paul Ifeanyichukwu.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) is expected to release a circular detailing the specific administrative procedures for processing the new benefits.

The Budget Office of the Federation will need to confirm the liquidity of the funds to begin payments for those who retired between January and March 2026.

will need to confirm the liquidity of the funds to begin payments for those who retired between January and March 2026. Labor unions are likely to monitor the first wave of disbursements to ensure the “100% total annual emolument” is calculated accurately across all grade levels.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the 100% gratuity approval is a significant morale booster for a civil service often stretched by inflation. However, the government’s “breath of fresh air” will only be fully realized if the transition from policy to payment happens without the administrative bottlenecks that have historically plagued federal benefit schemes.