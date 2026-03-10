Customs Officers undergo sensitisation ahead of National Single Window launch

KEY POINTS

Nigeria Customs officers are undergoing sensitisation ahead of the first phase launch of the National Single Window on March 27

The digital platform aims to streamline trade processes and enhance transparency among government agencies involved in imports and exports.

Officials say the initiative will improve Nigeria’s trade competitiveness and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks.

MAIN STORY

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have begun a sensitisation programme in Lagos ahead of the first phase launch of the National Single Window (NSW) scheduled for March 27.

Director of the National Single Window Project, Tola Fakolade, disclosed this during a sensitisation session for customs officers in Lagos.

Fakolade said the programme was designed to clarify misconceptions surrounding the initiative and prepare officers for the operational integration of the platform across relevant government agencies.

He explained that the National Single Window is a digital platform created to simplify and coordinate trade-related procedures by bringing multiple agencies involved in import and export processes onto a single interface.

According to him, the initiative will improve efficiency, enhance transparency and facilitate easier trade operations within Nigeria’s ports and border points.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s trade environment has long been characterised by complex regulatory procedures, multiple documentation requirements and delays caused by fragmented operations among government agencies.

Stakeholders believe that integrating trade processes through the National Single Window will reduce administrative bottlenecks, improve compliance and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in global trade.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Fakolade emphasised that the platform would not interfere with the statutory revenue responsibilities of any government agency.

“The National Single Window is not taking any revenue from agencies. What it will do is facilitate ease of trade by integrating processes and improving transparency across participating agencies,” he said.

He added that the initiative, which is backed by the Presidency, is aimed at modernising Nigeria’s trade infrastructure and enhancing collaboration among agencies.

Also speaking, Deputy Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Oluyomi Adebakin, described the platform as a critical step toward strengthening Nigeria’s global trade standing.

According to her, digitising and harmonising trade procedures would simplify regulatory processes, reduce delays and improve operational efficiency within the customs system.

WHAT’S NEXT

Further sensitisation and stakeholder engagement sessions are expected to continue across relevant government agencies ahead of the official rollout of the first phase of the platform on March 27.

When fully operational, the National Single Window will allow traders to submit documentation and complete regulatory requirements through a unified digital portal.

BOTTOM LINE

The National Single Window initiative is expected to modernise Nigeria’s trade ecosystem by integrating government agencies on a single digital platform, reducing bureaucracy and improving the efficiency of import and export processes.