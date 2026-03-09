Nigeria-UAE non-oil trade hits $7.4bn as CEPA momentum grows

KEY POINTS

Non-oil trade between Nigeria and the UAE reached a historic $7.4 billion aggregate ($4.3 billion in 2024 and $3.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025).

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in January 2026, has accelerated this momentum by granting duty-free access to over 7,000 Nigerian products.

Experts highlight that the UAE (specifically Dubai) has become a high-value strategic hub for Nigerian exports like gold, sesame seeds, spices, and charcoal.

The agreement is seen as a clear vote of confidence in Nigeria’s reform direction and its ambition to build a $1 trillion economy.

MAIN STORY

Economic experts and trade leaders are hailing the surge in Nigeria-UAE non-oil trade as a definitive vote of confidence in the nation’s current economic reforms. Agabaidu Jideani, Director-General of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce (ACCI), noted that the $7.4 billion trade figure reflects a sharp upward trajectory.

This growth has been supercharged by the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which targets the elimination of tariffs on approximately 7,315 Nigerian product lines, providing local businesses with an unprecedented gateway into the Middle Eastern market.

The CEPA framework isn’t just about removing costs; it’s about strategic access. The agreement offers duty-free or preferential entry for agricultural staples such as cocoa, sesame, cashew, and solid minerals. Dr. Chinedu Amadi, President of the OY-ITC, observed that Dubai is now a primary commercial gateway, linking Nigerian commodities to wider global networks. This trade pattern sees Nigeria exporting raw or minimally processed commodities while importing manufactured goods—machinery, electronics, and telecommunications equipment—that support various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

To sustain this $7.4 billion momentum, economists emphasize the need for deliberate actions to address supply-side bottlenecks. Experts like Samuel Bello and Alhaji Yusuf Yahaya are urging the Federal Government to focus on upgrading trade infrastructure—reliable power, modern ports, and efficient logistics—and strengthening export quality certifications. By ensuring “Made in Nigeria” goods meet international standards, the country can improve its participation in global value chains and attract foreign investments into infrastructure, digital banking, and real estate.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This development is unequivocally positive… particularly as we intensify efforts to reduce oil dependency and build a more resilient, diversified structure,” said Agabaidu Jideani , DG of the ACCI.

, DG of the ACCI. “Dubai has become a major hub for Nigerian commodities such as gold, sesame seed, spices and charcoal,” noted Dr. Chinedu Amadi , President of OY-ITC.

, President of OY-ITC. Economist Samuel Bello urged the government to “improve product quality control systems and certification processes so that Nigerian goods meet international standards.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The government and trade agencies are expected to launch intensified awareness campaigns to help SMEs take advantage of the opportunities created by the CEPA.

take advantage of the opportunities created by the CEPA. Efforts will continue toward strengthening export quality standards and addressing logistics challenges to maintain the trade trajectory.

Stakeholders anticipate deeper cooperation in agro-processing and mineral development to add value to Nigerian resources before export.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Nigeria-UAE trade relationship has evolved into a strategic partnership that promotes economic diversification and sustainable growth. While the $7.4 billion figure marks a major milestone, the long-term success of the agreement depends on improving domestic infrastructure and ensuring Nigerian products remain globally competitive.