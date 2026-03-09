Federal Ministry of Interior signs fresh performance bonds with paramilitary agencies, NIMC

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has renewed performance contract bonds with four paramilitary agencies and NIMC to enhance service delivery and internal security.

The Interior Ministry is prioritising stronger border security, improved prisoner rehabilitation, and enhanced emergency response services.

Agencies recorded notable progress in meeting their 2025 targets but have been tasked to intensify efforts in 2026.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has signed fresh performance contract bonds with four paramilitary agencies and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Interior to strengthen service delivery and improve internal security operations.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this during the signing ceremony held in Abuja over the weekend.

According to the minister, the performance bonds are designed to ensure that agencies meet clearly defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and deliver measurable outcomes that support national security and effective governance.

Tunji-Ojo noted that performance evaluations for the 2025 contracts showed that the agencies had made significant progress in meeting their assigned targets.

However, he stressed that greater commitment would be required in 2026 to ensure the full realisation of their constitutional responsibilities, particularly given the ministry’s strategic role in safeguarding Nigeria’s internal security.

THE ISSUES

The renewed contracts place emphasis on key operational priorities across the agencies, including stronger border management, enhanced correctional reforms, improved emergency response systems, and the protection of national critical assets.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Federal Government to institutionalise accountability and performance-driven governance within agencies responsible for public safety and national identity management.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Tunji-Ojo commended the agencies for the progress recorded in the past year but warned against complacency.

He said the Nigeria Immigration Service must intensify efforts to strengthen border governance and curb irregular migration into the country.

“Border governance must be at the forefront of whatever we want to do. We must ensure that every inch of our border space is properly protected,” the minister said, noting improvements such as the deployment of electronic gates at key entry points.

The minister also urged the Nigerian Correctional Service to strengthen rehabilitation programmes to ensure inmates are transformed and better prepared for reintegration into society after serving their sentences.

For the Federal Fire Service, he acknowledged improvements in response time but emphasised the need to further enhance emergency and rescue services nationwide.

Tunji-Ojo also called for transparency and accountability from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps following the agency’s newly assigned responsibility for the protection of VIPs and critical national assets.

On data management, the minister tasked the National Identity Management Commission to prioritise the integrity and security of Nigeria’s identity database.

“It is not the number of people in your database that matters, but the integrity of the data,” he said, commending the commission for efforts made in cleaning up the national identity database.

WHAT’S NEXT

The renewed performance contracts are expected to guide the operational priorities of the agencies throughout 2026, with periodic reviews and assessments to measure compliance with set targets.

The Interior Ministry is also expected to continue monitoring performance metrics to ensure improved accountability and public service delivery.

BOTTOM LINE

By renewing the performance bonds, the Federal Government is reinforcing its commitment to a results-driven approach aimed at strengthening border security, improving correctional reforms, enhancing emergency response systems, and safeguarding Nigeria’s national identity infrastructure.