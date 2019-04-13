Fans Troll over Changes to Scar’s Appearance in Remake of Lion King Live-Action (See Official Trailer)

The live-action of the Lion King is here and that is the good news.

Lion King’s Scar was, in the cartoon, the villain and for a long time was considered such. Until recently when people began to understand him and his anger.

In the new trailer for the live-action version, we have to admit, they did a great job.

Well, save Scar. His new appearance has upset his fans and those who have a lasting memory of him hence the trend of a hashtag #notmyscar.

Behold his new appearance:

Not only does his new appearance look different, he also sounds different (played this time by Chiwetel Ejiofor).

See the reactions of people below:

I'm all for the lion king remake, (mostly because of Donald Glover), but these two pictures highlight how having live action cartoon characters restricts the portrayal of emotion, I mean just look at the picture of scar in the original photo compared to the new one #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/aFpREnNzY3 — Alistair (@alip1118) April 10, 2019

Also I am just going to say it. This is #NotMyScar. I will forever call this lion "Not Scar" because I refuse to believe that Not Scar is actually the wonderful villain from the superior 1994 film. pic.twitter.com/t46faO1Qqm — T Y L Ǝ R (@IntrepidMegan) April 10, 2019

Scar and his hyenas take on Mufasa 😿 #TheLionKing

1994 2019 pic.twitter.com/QdLTNJULCN — Fandango (@Fandango) April 10, 2019

The problem that I have with #TheLionKing trailer is that the movie is so photoreal that I think it may throw some audiences off, even with them keeping the more "cartoon-y" elements like "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" and Timon and Pumbaa's Lion Sleeps Tonight moments. — T Y L Ǝ R (@IntrepidMegan) April 10, 2019

Look at how they MASSACRED my boy😩#notmyscar pic.twitter.com/RCtYHQwTj3 — I Want Daddy Thanos to Snap My Asshole (@Reginald_Sass) April 10, 2019

okay, I like the new lion king trailer. I’m just wondering how we’re supposed to tell these lions and lionesses apart when they all look like real animals. Scar isn’t even darker or anything. He just looks like he got ran over by a truck. #NotMyScar — Alex (@Alexander_TG12) April 10, 2019

