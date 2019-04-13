Fans Troll over Changes to Scar’s Appearance in Remake of Lion King Live-Action (See Official Trailer)

- April 13, 2019
Lion King Remake
The live-action of the Lion King is here and that is the good news.

Lion King’s Scar was, in the cartoon, the villain and for a long time was considered such. Until recently when people began to understand him and his anger.
In the new trailer for the live-action version, we have to admit, they did a great job.
Well, save Scar. His new appearance has upset his fans and those who have a lasting memory of him hence the trend of a hashtag #notmyscar.

Behold his new appearance:

Not only does his new appearance look different, he also sounds different (played this time by Chiwetel Ejiofor).

See the reactions of people below:

Source: Guardian

