NGX Group says Dangote Refinery IPO is African investment opportunity

Key points

The Nigerian Exchange Group is positioning the upcoming Dangote Refinery Initial Public Offering (IPO) as a continental investment opportunity.

Chairman Dr. Umaru Kwairanga stated that stock exchanges from Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa have been engaged to broaden participation in the offer.

The Nigerian equities market recorded returns exceeding 50 percent during the first five months of the year.

NGX technology platforms facilitated the raising of more than N4 trillion through recent bank recapitalization exercises.

The exchange has implemented global best practices, including a migration to a T+1 settlement cycle and extended trading hours.

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) says the anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals is being positioned as an African investment opportunity.

Chairman of NGX Group, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, disclosed this at the London Africa Summit on Friday. Kwairanga stated on Saturday that the NGX had engaged stock exchanges across Africa to broaden participation in the planned offer and deepen regional capital market integration. He noted that representatives from Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and other African countries visited the refinery to assess its operations and investment potential.

According to Kwairanga, investors increasingly seek tangible evidence and growth prospects before committing capital. He described Africa as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations, citing its youthful population and expanding economic opportunities.

The Chairman highlighted that the Nigerian equities market delivered returns of more than 50 per cent in the first five months of the year. He also emphasized the longstanding partnership between the Nigerian and London capital markets, describing the relationship with the London Stock Exchange as instrumental in attracting global capital to Nigeria.

Kwairanga said NGX had invested heavily in technology and market infrastructure to support efficient capital raising and improve market operations. He noted that more than N4 trillion raised through recent bank recapitalisation exercises was facilitated by the exchange’s technology platforms. Additionally, NGX has undertaken international roadshows across the United States, Brazil, China, and the United Kingdom to strengthen investor confidence.

Recent reforms, including migration to a T+1 settlement cycle and extended trading hours, have been implemented to align the market with global best practices. Kwairanga expressed optimism that stronger collaboration between African exchanges and international financial centres would increase capital inflows and support economic growth.

The Issues

Integrating African stock exchanges to transform a national IPO into a unified continental investment vehicle.

Leveraging advanced market technology to facilitate large-scale capital raising, such as the N4 trillion recently generated for bank recapitalization.

Aligning Nigerian market operations with global standards through T+1 settlement cycles and extended trading hours to attract international depth.

What’s Being Said

Explaining the strategic intent to market the refinery’s public offer beyond Nigerian borders, Dr Umaru Kwairanga said: “We want to consider the Dangote Refinery offer as an African offer and not a Nigerian offer. That is why we invited stock exchanges from across the continent to Lagos and took them to the refinery to see what has been built,”.

Noting the demand for verifiable data and performance metrics from modern investors, Kwairanga stated: “Investors are not looking for stories. Investors are looking for evidence, prospects and projections, and that is what we are bringing from Africa,”.

Highlighting how digital infrastructure allows for global entry into African equities, he remarked: “There are a lot of opportunities. With technology, investors can participate from anywhere in the world, including from the comfort of their homes,”.

Describing the synergy between African growth and London’s financial expertise, he concluded: “We are bringing opportunities, growth and scale from Africa, while London is bringing global capital, international experience and investment depth. When these are combined, they create the confidence investors need to commit capital to the continent,”.

What’s Next

NGX will continue its engagement with continental stock exchanges to finalize the framework for the Dangote Refinery IPO.

The exchange will leverage its technology platforms to manage the anticipated high volume of local and international subscriptions.

International roadshows will continue in key financial hubs to showcase African growth prospects and maintain investor confidence.

Bottom Line

The NGX Group is rebranding the Dangote Refinery IPO as a continental asset, inviting major African stock exchanges to participate while leveraging a 50 percent market return and new T+1 settlement reforms to attract global capital via the London Stock Exchange.