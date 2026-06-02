Tinubu hails Navy’s anti-piracy success as Maritime Task Force takes shape, NLNG orders three LNG vessels

Key points

President Bola Tinubu commended the Nigerian Navy for eliminating piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and strengthening maritime security.

The Chief of Naval Staff inaugurated a Combined Maritime Task Force to bolster rapid response and surveillance operations.

NLNG subsidiary Bonny Gas Transport Limited awarded contracts for three new LNG carriers as part of its fleet renewal programme.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Nigerian Navy for its professionalism and operational excellence, particularly its success in combating piracy and securing Nigeria’s maritime domain, describing the service as a critical pillar of national security and economic prosperity.

The President made the remarks on Monday during the International Fleet Review and commissioning of naval ships held at Eko Atlantic Oceanview, Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

Tinubu commended the Navy for its effective deployment of surveillance systems, rapid response mechanisms, and enforcement operations that have contributed to the eradication of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and enhanced maritime safety across the region.

He also lauded the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, for establishing the Combined Maritime Task Force, a dedicated operational structure designed to remain on standby to address emerging security threats and sustain maritime stability in the Gulf of Guinea.

The President urged officers and ratings of the Navy to maintain the highest standards of professionalism while continuously improving operational readiness and effectiveness in protecting Nigeria’s territorial waters and strategic maritime assets.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria’s maritime domain remains one of the country’s most valuable economic assets, serving as a major source of foreign exchange earnings and a vital gateway for international trade and commerce.

Reflecting on the Navy’s history, the President noted that since its establishment in 1956 as a colonial marine force, the service has evolved into what he described as Africa’s most formidable naval force and a key contributor to national development and regional security.

The issues

The Federal Government continues to prioritise maritime security as part of broader efforts to protect critical infrastructure, enhance investor confidence, and unlock the economic potential of the blue economy.

Industry stakeholders have repeatedly emphasised that sustained maritime security is essential for attracting investments into shipping, offshore energy operations, fisheries, and port development.

What’s being said

Tinubu said the Navy’s achievements demonstrate its growing capacity to safeguard national interests and maintain stability within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

The inauguration of the Combined Maritime Task Force is expected to further strengthen coordinated maritime operations and ensure rapid responses to security challenges across the Gulf of Guinea.

What’s next

As part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime and energy logistics capacity, Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT), a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has awarded contracts for the construction of three new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers to Chinese shipbuilders Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Limited and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Limited.

According to NLNG, each vessel will have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres and will be equipped with advanced X-DF propulsion technology designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and will be chartered by NLNG while being managed by NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML), the company’s maritime services subsidiary.

Bottom line

As Nigeria seeks to strengthen both maritime security and energy transportation capacity, the inauguration of a new maritime task force and the acquisition of additional LNG carriers signal a strategic push to protect critical sea lanes, support trade, and enhance the country’s position in the global energy market.