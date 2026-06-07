Highcap Securities attributes N4.92trn stock market loss to Dangote IPO repositioning

Key points

Highcap Securities Ltd. has attributed a N4.92 trillion weekly stock market loss to investor repositioning ahead of the anticipated Dangote Refinery public offer.

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. All-Share Index fell 3.11 percent to 242,593.31 points, while market capitalization declined 3.06 percent to N155.594 trillion.

Additional bearish pressures included seasonal post-earnings corrections, rising 2027 political risks, and asset sales driven by new SEC minimum capital rules.

Trading activity spiked to 3.966 billion shares worth N175.659 billion, up from 2.398 billion shares exchanged the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry led sector turnover, with Access Holdings, Abbey Mortgage Bank, and Sterling Financial Holdings dominating market volumes.

Main Story

Highcap Securities Ltd. has attributed the N4.92 trillion stock market loss recorded last week to investor repositioning ahead of the anticipated Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Vice-President of Highcap Securities, Mr David Adonri, disclosed this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. During the week under review, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) All-Share Index and market capitalisation declined by 3.11 per cent and 3.06 per cent, respectively.

The All-Share Index closed at 242,593.31 points, while market capitalisation settled at N155.594 trillion, down from 250,385.47 points and N160.509 trillion. Consequently, investors lost N4.915 trillion during the week. All other indices closed lower, except the NGX Sovereign Bond Index, which ended the week unchanged.

Adonri said the sharp sell-off indicated that many investors were raising liquidity in anticipation of the expected IPO. He noted, however, that several other factors contributed to the market’s bearish performance. According to him, the market is undergoing a seasonal correction, which has become common after the earnings season as prices decline to align with the fundamental values of companies.

He explained that once investors have a clearer picture of the financial position of companies, they begin to adjust their portfolios by disposing of shares in underperforming companies while increasing exposure to fundamentally strong stocks.

Adonri also identified growing political risks ahead of the 2027 general elections as a factor affecting investor sentiment, noting that heightened political activity and rhetoric often prompt some investors to move into cash positions. He added that some capital market operators might have sold financial assets to strengthen their capital base in response to the new minimum capital requirements introduced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Despite the combined bearish trend, Adonri expressed optimism that the market could recover after rebounding on Friday, adding that the current downturn could offer buying opportunities for investors seeking fundamentally sound stocks at lower prices.

Meanwhile, investors traded 3.966 billion shares worth N175.659 billion in 343,587 deals during the week, compared with 2.398 billion shares valued at N111.480 billion exchanged in 241,313 transactions the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry led trading activity with 2.690 billion shares worth N69.975 billion in 134,882 deals, accounting for 67.83 per cent of total equity volume and 39.84 per cent of total turnover value. The Services Industry followed with 323.601 million shares valued at N6.443 billion in 25,906 deals, while the ICT Industry ranked third with 176.039 million shares worth N27.892 billion traded in 40,837 transactions.

Trading in Access Holdings Plc, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, and Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc dominated activity, contributing 32.53 per cent of total traded volume and 10.00 per cent of total market value. Twenty-three equities gained during the week, compared with 34 in the preceding week, while 65 equities declined, up from 51 disposal trends previously.

International Energy Insurance, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Triple Gee, Ikeja Hotel, and RT Briscoe emerged as the week’s top gainers. Associated Bus Company, University Press, Eterna, John Holt, and First HoldCo recorded the largest losses.

The Issues

Liquidating existing equity portfolios to pool capital for high-prospect primary market entries like the upcoming refinery IPO.

Reconciling stock price valuations with actual company financials following speculative run-ups during the full-year corporate earnings cycle.

Complying with newly mandated SEC capital structures, forcing market intermediaries to offload financial assets to shore up institutional reserves.

What’s Being Said

Describing the cyclical valuation adjustments that typically occur across the bourse immediately following the conclusion of corporate reporting periods, Mr David Adonri noted: “There has been a seasonal trend for market correction after the earnings season. Prices usually decline to align with the fundamental values of companies.”

Explaining how retail and institutional sentiment shifts from speculative buying to data-driven portfolio rebalancing, Adonri said: “Before the release of full-year corporate results, a lot of exuberance and irrationality usually drive stock prices. Once investors have a clearer picture of the financial position of companies, they begin to adjust their portfolios accordingly,”

Outlining how upcoming mid-term electoral cycles prompt defensive asset allocations among risk-averse market participants, he stated: “Political risk is usually elevated during election periods, and that tends to frighten some investors. As a safety measure, they may liquidate part of their investments and hold cash,”

Pointing to the late-week baseline stabilization as a potential indicator for near-term trend reversals, he observed: “On Friday, the market stabilised and rebounded. We hope the recovery will continue next week,”

What’s Next

Investors will monitor the market to see if the trading recovery established on Friday continues into the upcoming week.

Capital market operators will continue restructuring their asset holdings to meet the SEC minimum capital deadline.

Value investors will seek entry points to purchase fundamentally sound stocks that dropped to lower prices during the weekly downturn.

Bottom Line

The NGX shed N4.92 trillion in a weekly sell-off driven primarily by investors liquidating portfolios to free up cash for the upcoming Dangote Refinery IPO, alongside seasonal corrections, compliance with new SEC capital limits, and early 2027 political risks.