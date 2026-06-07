First Lady empowers 1000 Abuja petty traders and persons with disabilities

Key points

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has empowered 1000 petty traders, including persons living with disabilities, in the Karonmajigi community of Abuja.

The intervention, executed through the Renewed Hope Initiative, distributed financial grants of N50,000 to each selected beneficiary to help scale their small businesses.

Prior to the financial disbursement, the community received various operational tools including sewing machines, grinding machines, power tillers, and water pumping systems.

Ongoing infrastructure projects in the area include the construction of a brand-new secondary school which is currently nearing completion.

Community members and political stakeholders expressed support for the current administration and pledged their votes for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Main Story

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has provided economic empowerment to 1000 petty traders, including persons living with disabilities (PLWD), in the Karonmajigi area of Abuja.

Under the umbrella of her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), the humanitarian outreach delivered a direct cash grant of N50,000 to each beneficiary to support the expansion of their micro-enterprises. The First Lady was represented at the event by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, who presented the gifts at LEA Primary School on Saturday. The intervention was designed to uplift local livelihoods regardless of tribal affiliations.

The cash distribution builds upon a broader suite of asset donations deployed to the locality earlier in the week. These previous contributions featured 39 sewing machines, 13 grinding machines, 45 hair dryers, 16 power tillers, five transport trucks, and 35 water pumping systems intended to stimulate agricultural and commercial activities within the community.

Beyond immediate economic relief, structural development projects are also underway in the district, highlighted by a new secondary school facility that is near completion and scheduled for an upcoming commissioning to improve access to education.

The empowerment program drew widespread praise from local authorities and political leaders. The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, noted that the initiative highlights the federal government’s policy focus on social inclusion, dignity, and economic self-reliance for vulnerable populations.

Similarly, the District Head of Karonmajigi, Traditional Ruler Alhaji Yunusa Abdullahi, commended the administration for fulfilling its campaign promises and acknowledged ongoing territorial development projects. The event saw active participation from community residents and ruling party women leaders who voiced clear political support looking ahead to the upcoming national elections.

The Issues

Securing long-term self-reliance and economic survival for physically challenged individuals by integrating them into national financial intervention blueprints.

Overcoming foundational structural challenges in rural border communities, specifically around the lack of adequate healthcare centers and accessible housing options.

Ensuring the timely delivery and execution of state-backed educational infrastructure to accommodate a growing youth population.

What’s Being Said

“In recognition of your support and to further enhance livelihoods within the community, the First Lady has earlier this week sent the following empowerment items to this community: 39 sewing machines and 13 grinding machines.”

“Other items that were donated by the First Lady included 35 water pumping machines for the community, 45 hair dryers, 16 power tillers and five Keke trucks.”

What’s Next

The newly established secondary school in Karonmajigi will undergo final operational preparations ahead of its formal commissioning ceremony.

The 1000 petty traders and physically challenged beneficiaries will begin injecting the received seed capital into their local retail shops.

Community groups and less privileged advocates will look to follow up with state actors regarding the requested improvements for local health facilities and specialized housing.

Bottom Line

Wife of the Vice President Hajiya Nana Shettima has distributed N50,000 cash grants alongside heavy commercial machinery to 1000 petty traders and disabled persons in Abuja on behalf of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative, prompting pledges of political support from local traditional and community leaders.