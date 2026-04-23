Expert urges urgent action on Lagos air quality amid pollution concerns

Key points

Environmental expert calls for stronger policies to tackle air pollution in Lagos State.

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency reports mixed air quality levels across locations.

Traffic congestion, ageing vehicles, and generator use cited as key pollution sources.

Main story

An environmental expert has called for urgent policy action to address rising air pollution levels in Lagos State, warning that current trends could pose serious public health risks.

Mr Weyinmi Okotie, Clean Air Quality and Energy Manager at the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, made the call in Lagos while reacting to recent air quality data released by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

The agency reported that overall air quality across the state remained largely moderate to good as of April 20, but noted higher pollution levels in some areas.

According to LASEPA, Arepo along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of 60.1, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Other locations such as Oshodi Bus Terminal and Abiola Garden recorded moderate AQI levels, while areas including Oyingbo Red Line Station, Admiralty Way, and Ojuelegba Bus Terminal showed good air quality.

The agency attributed higher pollution readings to traffic congestion and human activities.

What’s being said

Okotie described the Arepo reading as concerning, linking it to heavy traffic and emissions from ageing diesel trucks and commercial vehicles.

He called for stricter enforcement of vehicle emission standards and a transition toward rail-based freight movement to reduce road congestion.

The expert also highlighted the role of petrol and diesel generators in worsening air quality, noting that pollution levels may spike during periods of heavy generator use despite generally “good” AQI readings.

He urged government to accelerate the phase-out of high-emission vehicles, improve urban planning, and expand green spaces.

THE WAY FORWARD

Okotie commended LASEPA for its consistent and transparent air quality monitoring, noting that real-time data is critical for informed policymaking.

He also praised Nigeria’s adoption of low-sulphur fuel standards, describing it as a positive step toward reducing emissions.

To further improve air quality, he recommended incentives for clean energy adoption, including solar and inverter systems, to reduce reliance on generators.

Bottom line

Experts warn that without decisive policy action, rising pollution levels in Lagos could undermine public health, despite current moderate air quality readings in many parts of the state.