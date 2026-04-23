NCS calls for global collaboration to combat transnational crime

Key points

Nigeria Customs Service urges coordinated global response to transnational crime.

Bashir Adeniyi highlights growing links between trafficking, fraud, and terrorism financing.

Call made at international security summit in Malaysia.

Main story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called for stronger global collaboration to address the growing complexity of transnational crime, warning that criminal networks are becoming more sophisticated and interconnected.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, made the call at the 19th Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition and Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 21, 2026.

He noted that crimes such as narcotics trafficking, wildlife smuggling, financial fraud, and terrorism financing are increasingly linked, requiring a unified global response beyond traditional border enforcement.

The issues

Adeniyi said the evolving nature of crime has rendered isolated enforcement approaches ineffective, stressing that cross-border threats now demand coordinated intelligence sharing and joint operations among countries.

He spoke during a high-level dialogue on cross-border crime and transnational networks held under the Asia Pacific Security Association Malaysia International Security Summit (AMISST) 2026, which brought together security leaders from 14 countries.

What’s being said

“Collaboration is no longer optional; it is the foundation of effective security,” Adeniyi said, outlining a three-pillar strategy centred on technology adoption, institutional partnerships, and capacity building.

He emphasised the need for advanced tools and skilled personnel to tackle emerging crime patterns, adding that enforcement agencies must continuously adapt to stay ahead of criminal networks.

Adeniyi also referenced frameworks developed by the World Customs Organization as critical guides for member countries in combating cross-border crime.

Stakeholders at the summit identified key challenges, including limited manpower, outdated enforcement tools, and the rapid rise of technology-driven criminal activities.

They called for stronger intelligence gathering, deeper community engagement, and enhanced collaboration with global agencies such as INTERPOL.

What’s next

The NCS is expected to deepen international partnerships following bilateral engagements with customs administrations from the Asia-Pacific and the Americas on the sidelines of the conference.

Efforts will also focus on strengthening operational cooperation and knowledge sharing across regions.

Bottom line

The NCS’s call underscores the need for a coordinated global approach to tackling transnational crime, as evolving threats continue to outpace traditional enforcement methods.