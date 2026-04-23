Bida to host renewed hope international horse racing derby

Key points

Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria announces international derby in Niger State.

Event scheduled for April 29 to May 2 at Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III International Racecourse.

Competition expected to attract participants from across Africa.

Main story

The Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria (HRFN) has announced plans to host the Renewed Hope International Horse Racing Derby for the 2025/2026 season (second quarter) in Bida, Niger State.

According to the federation, the event will take place from April 29 to May 2, 2026, at the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III International Racecourse.

The derby, organised in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is part of broader efforts to promote national unity, youth engagement, cultural heritage, and socio-economic development through sports.

The competition is expected to draw elite stables, professional jockeys, and equestrian enthusiasts from Nigeria and neighbouring countries including Cameroon, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Republic, and Senegal.

Participants will compete in multiple race categories, showcasing speed, discipline, and horsemanship.

The grand finale, scheduled for May 2, is expected to be attended by high-profile dignitaries, including the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, state governors, traditional rulers, and business leaders.

The federation noted that the derby builds on the success of earlier races held in Hadejia, Doguru, and Daura, reflecting growing interest in horse racing as a national sport.

Organisers project attendance of over 100,000 spectators, with a media reach exceeding two million viewers.

What’s next

The HRFN has extended invitations to the public, sponsors, and stakeholders to participate in the event, describing it as a major platform for celebrating Nigeria’s equestrian heritage and promoting the sport on a global stage.

Bottom line

The Bida derby is set to reinforce horse racing’s cultural and sporting significance in Nigeria, while attracting international participation and boosting local economic activity.