Tinubu, Akpabio Reaffirm Commitment To Police Reform, Welfare Enhancement

President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s commitment to comprehensive reforms in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), pledging continued investments in modern equipment, training, and welfare initiatives to enhance professionalism and operational efficiency.

Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the second edition of the Nigeria Police Award and Commendation Ceremony held on Wednesday in Abuja, Tinubu affirmed that his government is determined to reposition the Police and other security agencies to meet contemporary security challenges.

“My administration remains steadfast in its resolve to reform and reposition the Nigeria Police Force,” the President stated. “We recognise that modern policing requires modern tools, intelligence-led strategies, robust community engagement, and continuous training.”

He added that the Federal Government will sustain funding for cutting-edge technology, capacity-building programmes, and welfare packages aimed at boosting the morale of personnel across all ranks.

Addressing the gathering of senior police officials, government representatives, and award recipients, President Tinubu urged officers to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and constitutional fidelity.

“You are entrusted with the safety and rights of the Nigerian people. The power you wield is not for intimidation, but for protection; not for abuse, but for service,” he said. “Uphold the rule of law. Reject misconduct and corruption. Let your actions reflect honour, integrity, and discipline.”

Commending the awardees for their dedication and sacrifice, Tinubu congratulated the recipients of the 2024 Police Awards and encouraged them to continue exemplifying excellence in service.

In a personal gesture of support, Senate President Akpabio announced a ₦5 million donation to the family of the late Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aniedi Cecilia Udoh, who was honoured posthumously with the 2024 Community Policing Advocate of the Year award.

Udoh, who served as Area Commander in Ahoada, Rivers State, until her passing in May, hailed from Akwa Ibom State and was celebrated for her commitment to grassroots policing and public safety.

Reflecting on his longstanding support for the Police, Akpabio recalled key interventions during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, including the provision of 350 patrol vehicles equipped with communication gadgets, four armoured personnel carriers, and marine police infrastructure. He also cited the construction of a mobile police base and a police secondary school at no cost to the Force.

“As Senate President, I have facilitated the completion of 10 police stations in my senatorial district. I am not tired of supporting the Police,” Akpabio noted, pledging continued legislative backing for police reforms and improved welfare.

“On behalf of the National Assembly, I assure you that we will continue to appropriate the necessary resources to enhance the welfare and strength of the Nigeria Police Force.”

In his address, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, described the transformation of the NPF as a continuous national priority, stressing that the awards event symbolised not just recognition, but the deep commitment to excellence and public trust.

“This is not just about awards; it’s about legacy,” he said. “Policing is not a transactional duty—it is a transformational mission, and the Nigerian people remain our most vital partners in this journey.”

The event served as a platform to honour outstanding police officers while reinforcing the federal government’s pledge to build a professional, well-equipped, and people-oriented police force.