EU plans social media restrictions for children under 13

KEY POINTS

European Commission plans to restrict social media access for children below 13.

Children aged 13 and 14 could use only parent or guardian managed accounts.

Supervised accounts would have limited features and a proposed daily one hour limit.

Personal social media accounts would be permitted from age 15 under the proposal.

EU institutions will review and amend the proposal before any final legislation.

MAIN STORY

The European Commission is proposing new age based restrictions on social media use by children, including a ban on access for those below 13.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the plan on Wednesday, saying children aged 13 and 14 would only be able to use supervised accounts created and managed by parents or guardians.

The proposed supervised accounts would have restricted features and limit social media use to one hour a day, according to von der Leyen.

Children would be able to create personal accounts from age 15, while platforms would be expected to introduce additional safety measures for users between 15 and 18.

Among the proposed safeguards are restrictions on algorithms that promote addictive patterns of use, as well as features such as infinite scrolling and automatic video playback.

Major social media platforms already generally set 13 as the minimum age for users under their terms of service. However, EU regulators have criticised platforms for inadequate enforcement of those age limits.

The European Commission is expected to publish further details of the proposed legislation on Thursday.

The proposal would then go through the EU legislative process, with the European Parliament and member states able to examine and amend it. Reaching a final agreement could take months or years.

Several EU countries have already pushed for stricter age limits on social media. France, Greece and Austria are among those supporting legislation, although some other member states remain cautious.

France has separately planned restrictions on social media use by people below 15.

EU countries currently have the ability to impose restrictions on children’s access to social media, but enforcement largely rests with parents. Mandatory age verification requirements for major online platforms would require legislation at EU level.

Von der Leyen has repeatedly raised concerns about the effect of social media and other digital services on children and called for stronger safeguards.

She told EU lawmakers that young Europeans currently spend between four and six hours a day on screens.

According to her, children are increasingly exposed to digital feeds designed to keep them engaged for long periods, raising concerns that excessive screen use could deprive them of important aspects of childhood.

THE ISSUES

The proposed age limits would create a common EU framework for restricting children’s social media access, moving beyond the current system in which individual countries can impose restrictions but enforcement largely depends on parents. Age verification would become a key regulatory issue because major platforms already state minimum ages in their terms but have faced criticism over enforcement. EU legislation would be required for mandatory verification requirements across major platforms. The proposal also targets platform design, not only age. Restrictions on addictive recommendation systems, infinite scrolling and automatic video playback would apply to younger users as part of the proposed safety by design approach. The proposal is not yet law. It must be considered by the European Parliament and EU member states, which can amend the measures before any final agreement is reached.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Young Europeans currently spend between four and six hours a day on screens.” – Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President

WHAT’S NEXT

The European Commission is expected to release further details of the proposal on Thursday. The European Parliament and EU member states will then examine and negotiate the legislation.

BOTTOM LINE

The European Commission is seeking EU wide rules that would restrict social media access by age and require stronger safety measures for younger users. The proposal still faces a potentially lengthy legislative process before becoming law.