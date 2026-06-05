Equities Investors Lose ₦561bn as NGX Extends Four-Day Decline

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 5, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian equities lost ₦580.65 billion as the NGX All-Share Index fell 0.37%.

Market decline extended to a fourth consecutive trading session amid sustained profit-taking.

Analysts expect bearish sentiment to persist into the next trading session.

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its losing streak on Thursday as investors continued to lock in profits following months of strong market gains.

The benchmark All-Share Index declined by 0.37% to close at 242,227.31 points, while market capitalisation dropped by ₦580.65 billion to ₦155.36 trillion. The decline reduced the market’s year-to-date return to 55.66%.

Trading activity weakened significantly, with total transaction volume falling 36.24% to 588.46 million shares. Market turnover declined 34.05% to ₦42.27 billion, while deal count dropped 17.28% to 57,352 transactions.

The market recorded negative breadth as 30 stocks declined compared to 24 gainers. Major losers included MCNICHOLS, ABCTRANS, ETERNA, ARADEL Holdings and NPF Microfinance Bank, while INTENEGINS, OMATEK, ABBEY Mortgage Bank, CUTIX and JOHNHOLT led the gainers’ chart.

Sector performance remained largely negative. The Oil and Gas Index fell 4.90%, Commodities declined 3.28%, Insurance lost 0.58%, and Consumer Goods edged lower by 0.03%. Banking and Industrial indices posted gains of 0.31% and 0.56%, respectively.

“The recent market decline reflects a healthy correction after an extended rally, with several stocks previously trading above fair value levels,” stockbrokers told MarketForces Africa.

The Issues

The current market weakness follows a prolonged bullish run that pushed several equities to record highs. Analysts have increasingly warned that valuations in some sectors became stretched after earnings season optimism drove aggressive buying activity.

Profit-taking has therefore emerged as a natural correction mechanism, particularly among institutional investors seeking to rebalance portfolios.

What’s Being Said

“Many listed companies had appreciated significantly beyond their intrinsic value, making a correction inevitable,” market operators told MarketForces Africa.

“We expect the market to maintain its bearish tone in the near term as profit-taking continues to weigh on sentiment,” analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said.

What’s Next

Investors will watch for bargain-hunting opportunities following the recent sell-off.

Market participants are expected to focus on upcoming corporate disclosures and earnings updates.

Analysts will monitor whether institutional investors return to support valuations in key sectors.

The Bottom Line: The recent downturn appears to be driven more by profit-taking than deteriorating fundamentals. While short-term sentiment remains weak, investors are likely to continue assessing whether current price levels present attractive re-entry opportunities.