EPL Teams Confirmed For 2025–26 UEFA Competitions: Champions League, Europa League, And Conference League

The 2024–25 English Premier League season reached a breathtaking climax on the final day, featuring dramatic finishes, unexpected outcomes, and tearful celebrations across stadiums in England.

Following a season filled with excitement and late twists, the final league standings and domestic cup triumphs have now officially determined the English clubs that will represent the Premier League in UEFA competitions for the 2025–26 campaign.

Champions League Qualification: Six Premier League Representatives Confirmed

A total of six English teams are set to take part in the prestigious UEFA Champions League next season—five of them earning qualification through their league finish, while one secures passage courtesy of European success.

Liverpool – Under the guidance of new manager Arne Slot, the Reds concluded a phenomenal season by clinching the Premier League title. Their dominant league form has earned them a much-anticipated return to Europe’s most elite football competition.

Arsenal – Mikel Arteta's Gunners ended the campaign in second place, showcasing consistency and strong performances in the closing stages to guarantee a Champions League berth.

Manchester City – Despite facing uncharacteristic challenges throughout the season, Pep Guardiola's side secured third place with a victory over Fulham on the final day, extending their impressive run of consecutive Champions League appearances.

Chelsea – A rejuvenated Chelsea, managed by Enzo Maresca, turned their season around in stunning fashion. Their win against Nottingham Forest on the final matchday catapulted them into fourth place, earning them a spot among Europe's elite for next term.

Newcastle United – Although they ended their season with a loss, the Magpies edged Aston Villa to fifth place due to a superior goal difference. Their efforts were enough to claim a Champions League spot through the new UEFA format.

Tottenham Hotspur – Ange Postecoglou's men may have finished outside the domestic top five, but their Europa League final triumph secured an automatic ticket to the Champions League, marking a notable European accomplishment for Spurs.

Europa League Spots: FA Cup Glory and League Finish Rewarded

Two Premier League sides will represent England in the UEFA Europa League for the 2025–26 season, with qualifications earned via both cup and league routes.

Crystal Palace – The Eagles shocked the footballing world by lifting the FA Cup, defeating several top sides along the way. Their historic win not only delivered silverware but also secured Europa League football for the South London outfit.

Aston Villa – Unai Emery's side, who featured in the Champions League this season, fell short of repeating that feat. A sixth-place finish ensures that Villa will compete in the Europa League, aiming to replicate their strong European performances under Emery.

Conference League Bound: Nottingham Forest Clinch European Return