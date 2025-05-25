Stanbic IBTC Joins Nigeria’s Top 10 Most Valuable Brands In 2025 With 206% Brand Value Growth

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has been listed among the elite top 10 most valuable brands in Nigeria, according to the 2025 edition of the Brand Finance Nigeria 25 report. The Group’s brand value experienced a remarkable increase of 206%, marking one of the most substantial year-on-year growth in the Nigerian financial services industry.

The recognition from Brand Finance—the world’s leading independent brand valuation consultancy, regulated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales—reflects Stanbic IBTC’s consistent delivery of value to clients and stakeholders. Brand Finance evaluates thousands of brands annually across more than 40 countries, making this accolade a confirmation of Stanbic IBTC’s market strength.

Stanbic IBTC also improved its position in the national brand rankings, moving from 13th in 2024 to 8th in 2025. This progress highlights the organisation’s strategic investments in digital transformation, enhanced customer experience, and product innovation.

Commenting on the achievement, Adekunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, stated, “It is a great honour to be recognised as one of Nigeria’s top 10 brands, which underscores the trust and loyalty our customers have in us. We are dedicated to maintaining this momentum by offering innovative, customer-focused solutions that cater to the changing needs of our clients.

“Our progress reflects a clear strategy aligned with Nigeria’s dynamic economy. Beyond numbers, it empowers businesses and individuals with the tools and support to thrive. This milestone energises us to accelerate initiatives that foster inclusive growth and digital advancement across the country,” Adekunle added.

The Brand Finance Nigeria 25 2025 report analyses the strength and value of Nigeria’s leading brands using globally recognised standards. It is a key benchmark for understanding how brand equity drives business performance and investor confidence.

Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Head of Brand and Marketing, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, added, “This ranking is a testament to the strength of our brand, our staff’s dedication, and our customers’ confidence. We remain focused on long-term value creation, grounded innovation and strong governance. As we grow, we also deepen our engagement with communities to ensure our brand resonates meaningfully across the sectors we serve.”

As Stanbic IBTC celebrates this recognition, the Group prepares to roll out impactful initiatives, including financial growth programmes for women like the Bloom Weekend, SME and business-focused activations like Market Storm, and capacity-building training for small and medium-sized enterprises. The Group is also advancing youth and tech-focused initiatives alongside sector-specific events designed to equip Nigerians with tools for financial growth and empowerment.

Stanbic IBTC remains dedicated to driving Africa’s growth, with this latest milestone reinforcing its position as a trusted and forward-looking financial partner.